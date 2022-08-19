GCI gets behind FCC's Affordable Connectivity Program

ANCHORAGE, Alaska – GCI, Alaska's telecommunications leader, is encouraging Alaskans to check their eligibility for free or reduced-cost broadband service through the federal Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP). The ACP was launched by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to provide an up to $75-per-month subsidy to make connectivity more affordable for low-income households across the nation. More than 90,000 Alaska households are eligible for the program.

Through ACP, Alaskans statewide who qualify will get GCI's entry-level internet plan for free. Customers may also apply the discount to their monthly internet bill if they upgrade to a higher plan. Customers who use Lifeline, a similar FCC program designed for mobile phone service, are also eligible for the ACP internet subsidy or can opt to use the $75 to upgrade their mobile service.

"GCI wants to ensure all Alaskans have access to affordable broadband. During the pandemic, GCI provided free service and free upgrades to thousands of Alaskans so they could work and learn remotely. We're thrilled the FCC has launched a new nationwide program because we know what an impact it will have in Alaska. And we want to make sure all qualifying Alaskans take advantage of the ACP," said GCI Chief Communications Officer Heather Handyside.

The FCC and the White House are expected to soon launch an ACP messaging campaign to help promote the program nationwide.

Read the full announcement here.

