GCI event focuses on rural workforce development and training

ANCHORAGE, Alaska – Nearly 35 GCI technicians and representatives from 26 Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta communities are gathered in Bethel for safety and technical training. The weeklong session, hosted at the Yupiit Piciryarait Cultural Center and local United Utilities, Inc. facilities, is GCI's largest-ever training series held in rural Alaska.

The training opportunity, which is open to Y-K Delta based GCI employees, will further develop their technical skills in an ever-evolving telecom industry. The training for technicians in rural Alaska covers HVAC and DC power systems, copper wire telecommunications network infrastructure, ladder handling, hypothermia prevention, hearing conservation, antenna structure lighting, and tablet and software training.

GCI plans to expand the Y-K Delta's training program model to other rural Alaska regions.

A luncheon will be held June 9 at 12:30 p.m. at the Yupiit Piciryarait Cultural Center to recognize the technicians and their critical role in keeping the Y-K Delta connected. Media members interested in attending the event can contact Josh Edge at [email protected] for more information.

