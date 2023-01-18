GCI appoints diversity, equity and inclusion exec

ANCHORAGE, Alaska – Deborah Ferrell, a 25-year GCI veteran and Senior Director of Sales & Operations has been promoted to Senior Director of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) at the company. GCI created the position last year as part of a companywide initiative to create a more welcoming work environment for employees and make meaningful progress on the company's DEI goals. Deborah is the first person to serve in this new role.

Ferrell, who was elected in 2021 as the first chair of GCI's DEI Council, will also focus on growing the company's new Business Resource Groups: voluntary employee groups organized around a shared background, interest or issue.

GCI's DEI Council has made many strides since its inception. The group regularly holds organized companywide events on diversity, including a leadership panel during Black History Month, a Juneteenth-focused event and Pride Month presentations about gender and culture. The Council also partners with outside DEI consultants to bring a variety of training opportunities to employees.

GCI is no stranger to giving employees a voice in the workplace. In 2016, a group of employees created the GCI Women's Network (GWeN), which focuses on mentoring and empowering women in the industry by supporting the personal and professional growth at the company. And just this year, with feedback and participation from GCI employees, the DEI Council formed two new BRGs: Indigenous and LGBTQ2+.

