Cable Tech

FuboTV appoints set of execs

News Wire Feed Light Reading 5/31/2022
NEW YORK – FuboTV Inc. (NYSE: FUBO), the leading sports-first live TV streaming platform, announced today three executive appointments to bolster its strategic partnerships, content strategy and business development operations. All appointments are effective immediately.

Ben Grad has been named senior vice president, head of strategic partnerships and operations, reporting to David Gandler, co-founder and CEO. In this newly created role, Grad will be responsible for developing and leading key external partnerships and internal cross-functional initiatives for the company, covering both the streaming and online wagering segments, in order to drive new revenue streams and accelerate FuboTV's path to profitability. Grad joined FuboTV in 2017 and was most recently senior vice president, content strategy and acquisition. He previously held strategy and partnership roles at Verizon, Fuse, Time Warner and Universal Music Group.

Todd Mathers has been named senior vice president, content strategy and acquisition, reporting directly to Henry Ahn, chief business officer. In his new role, Mathers will oversee content strategy, acquisition and licensing for FuboTV. He has been tasked with expanding the company's robust portfolio of sports, news and entertainment programming while also realigning licensing costs with both existing and new content partners.

Prior to joining FuboTV, Mathers was head of content strategy and business development for Verizon/FIOS, where he was responsible for content acquisition on all consumer platforms (wireless, 5G, fixed wireless, FIOS, broadband, etc), affiliate relations, pricing/packaging and more. Before joining Verizon/FIOS in 2021, Mathers spent 20 years at AT&T and DIRECTV, most recently as senior vice president, programming and content. While at the company, Mathers developed and launched a portfolio of digital products including streaming platforms Watch TV, DIRECTV NOW and AT&T TV. Mathers, a lawyer, began his career at Sony Pictures and the law firm Manatt, Phelps & Phillips.

Additionally, Andrew Steinberg has joined FuboTV as vice president, business development, reporting to Ahn. In this role, Steinberg will manage and grow distribution of FuboTV's networks and create new business opportunities with current platform partners such as Amazon Fire, Apple, Google, Roku and Samsung TV. Prior to joining Fubo, Steinberg was director, business development and partnerships for Goldin, a leading marketplace for trading cards, collectibles and memorabilia. He has spent the majority of his 20+ year career working across the media and entertainment industry, and has held senior business development and strategy roles at Discovery Inc., Scripps Networks Interactive, Paramount Pictures, TEGNA and Premion among others.

