Cable Tech

Fubo TV adds chief business officer, appoints board member

3/25/2022
Comment (0)

NEW YORK – fuboTV Inc. (NYSE: FUBO), the leading sports-first live TV streaming platform, announced today that Henry Ahn has been appointed to the newly-created position of chief business officer. Effective in early April, Ahn will be based in New York City and report directly to David Gandler, co-founder and CEO.

In conjunction with this appointment, Ahn will transition from his current role on fuboTV's board of directors. He joined fuboTV's board in July 2020.

As chief business officer, Ahn will oversee fuboTV's content strategy and licensing as well as business development. Reporting directly to Ahn will be Ben Grad, senior vice president, content strategy and acquisition, and Len Landi, senior vice president, business development.

Previously, Ahn served as president of content distribution and partnerships for Univision Communications Inc. He joined Univision in 2018 to lead content distribution sales, operations, finance and strategy, specializing in media contract negotiations, business strategy, content licensing, new media strategy and authenticated streaming/video on-demand. He was also responsible for distribution deal execution and relationships with new and existing distributors including multichannel video programming and online video distributors, mobile carriers and electronic sell-through providers. Prior to joining Univision, Ahn served as a distribution executive for Scripps Networks Interactive (SNI) where he led sales, negotiations, strategic planning and marketing efforts for SNI related to every aspect of content distribution. Previously, he served as executive vice president of TV Networks Distribution at NBCUniversal, where he worked for 17 years.

In a separate announcement:

NEW YORK – fuboTV Inc. (NYSE: FUBO), the leading sports-first live TV streaming platform, announced today that Julie Haddon, an owner of the NWSL's Chicago Red Stars and a former NFL executive, has been named to its board of directors effective immediately. Haddon will also join the board's audit committee.

Haddon is an owner of the Chicago Red Stars of the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL). Previously, she was senior vice president, global brand and consumer marketing for the National Football League (NFL) where she led a bi-coastal organization that delivered innovative and impactful strategic marketing, player and fan engagement brand programs from the Super Bowl to the Draft to the Inspire Change Social Justice initiatives. While at the NFL, Haddon's team developed the league's Brand and Fan Engagement strategy for sports betting. She also founded and served as executive sponsor of NFL Pride, the league's first-ever LGBTQ+ group, and was executive producer of the documentary, A Lifetime of Sundays, featuring four iconic trailblazing women owners of the NFL.

Prior to joining the NFL, Haddon spent two decades working in senior leadership roles, including at DreamWorks Animation, which produced the hit franchise SHREK, where her team was the recipient of the first-ever Academy Award for an Animated Feature Film. She also led marketing at FOX/Disney's Blue Sky Studios and social media at eBay and at Zynga, including through their IPO in 2011. Haddon was also part of the early team at Twitter, and as a consultant, helped scale the company from its initial one million users and created the popular "Verified Account" feature that contributed to Twitter's growth a decade ago. In 2012, she reprised her role at the FinTech company, SoFi, as their first marketing leader, helping build the foundational marketing team. She is also an advisor in Silicon Valley, and is a limited partner to an early stage venture capital firm, and has served as an investor and advisor to over a dozen startups.

Currently, Haddon serves on the board of directors for TOCA Football, a soccer-focused and technology-enabled experience company, with a mission to build the largest soccer training and entertainment venue in the world. She is also a senior advisor to Bettor Capital, a venture fund focused on sports betting and gaming innovation, as well as a board advisor at NuArca Labs, an international sports, athlete and ticketing NFT platform.

