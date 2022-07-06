Sign In Register
Cable Tech

Frndly TV touts viewership gains

Light Reading 6/7/2022
Comment (0)

DENVER – Frndly TV, the most affordable live TV provider for the whole family, posted significant increases in a number of key industry metrics for the 1st Quarter of 2022 versus the 1st Quarter of 2021.

Launched less than three years ago (October 2019), Frndly TV has demonstrated growth in each quarter of its existence. For 2022, that trend continues: The total amount of time Frndly TV subscribers spent on the service increased 63% for 1st Quarter 2022 vs. 1st Quarter 2021.

Specifically, for the month of February 2022, viewership was up 60% vs. February 2021. Of important note, according to Nielsen's inaugural "State of Play" report issued this past April, industry wide streaming viewership increased 18% for February 2022 vs. February 2021; Frndly TV more than doubled the industry average.

Additionally, on a per subscriber basis, Frndly TV saw an increase of 15% in the hours spent on the platform for 1st Quarter 2022 vs. 1st Quarter 2021.

In terms of advertising impressions, Frndly TV saw a 395% increase in 1st Quarter 2022 vs. 1st Quarter 2021.

For the start of the 2nd Quarter of 2022, Frndly TV continued to exhibit significant increases: For April 2022 vs. April 2021, the total amount of time subscribers spent on the service increased 62% and the average amount of time each subscriber spent on Frndly TV increased 14%. Advertising impressions grew 632% for April 2022 vs. April 2021.

Frndly TV's increase in all key metrics was driven by its addition of live linear channels the service provided to its subscribers. In 2021, Frndly TV added 17 channels to its lineup – including A+E Network, HISTORY Channel, FETV and GAC Family, among others -- growing from 14 channels to 31 channels for the year. In the 1st four months of 2022, Frndly TV has added six more channels – including MeTV and H&I -- to continue building on the momentum it saw throughout 2021 into 1st Quarter 2022.

Frndly TV

