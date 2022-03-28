Frndly TV lands carriage deal with Weigel Broadcasting

DENVER and CHICAGO – Frndly TV, the most affordable live TV provider for the whole family, and Weigel Broadcasting Co., a family-owned media company and leader in multi-cast television networks, today announced a multi-year distribution agreement that brings five of Weigel's national TV networks to all Frndly TV subscribers. The announcement was made by Michael McKenna, Chief Programming Officer of Frndly TV, and Neal Sabin, Vice Chairman of Weigel.

In addition to MeTV, H&I (Heroes & Icons) and DECADES, Frndly TV subscribers will also receive Start TV and Weigel's recently announced new national network, Story Television. With this agreement, Frndly TV becomes the first live TV streaming service to carry five of the Weigel national networks.

Starting today, Monday, March 28, MeTV will premiere on the Frndly TV lineup. Additionally, today, in coordination with Weigel's national debut of Story Television, the network will appear on Frndly TV.

On Tuesday, April 19, H&I and DECADES will join the Frndly TV lineup, while Start TV will premiere shortly thereafter on a date to be announced.

At the completion of the launch of the five Weigel national networks, Frndly TV will boast more than 35 networks in its offering. The price structure of Frndly TV's three levels of service will remain consumer friendly with the same cost starting at $6.99/month.

