Former VMware exec joins Casa Systems as VP of global business development

ANDOVER, Mass. – Casa Systems (Nasdaq: CASA) today announced that the Company has appointed Rod Gilbert as Vice President of Global Business Development to lead the Company's strategic business development and partner growth initiatives for its Cable, Cloud and 5G RAN product offerings. With more than 30 years of experience, Gilbert has a proven track record of successfully forging new partnerships with industry leading cloud and large-cap technology companies, developing new go-to-market strategies that drive revenue growth, and identifying new high-potential business opportunities. Gilbert will focus on growing Casa Systems' relationships with technology and distribution leaders and developing a global integrated partner ecosystem encompassing its cloud, radio, and cable solutions.

Gilbert joins Casa Systems after a successful 16+ year tenure at VMware, where he was responsible for building a robust ecosystem of strategic partnerships across 4G/5G Core, RAN/ORAN, and EDGE to accelerate the adoption of VMware's Telco Cloud Portfolio and facilitate service provider network transformation to 5G. He successfully grew multi-year partnership revenue from startup to over $1B+ across large high-tech companies by building and executing various go-to-market models. Prior to VMware, Gilbert led various partner organizations and developed service provider go-to market programs at EMC2 Corporation.

Read the full press release here.



Casa Systems