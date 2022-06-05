Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
Big 5G Event 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives APAC Digital Symposium - Next-Gen Broadband Open RAN Digital Symposium Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies
Microsites
5G Testing Resource Center
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders in Open RAN Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Market Leader Programs
5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond 2021 Heavy Reading Open RAN Operator Survey
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Cable Tech

Former SCTE exec Zenita Henderson heads to Segra

News Analysis Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading 5/6/2022
Comment (0)

Zenita Henderson, a cable industry veteran and member of the 2014 class of Cable TV Pioneers, has been appointed chief marketing officer at Segra, the carrier- and enterprise-focused fiber services company that Cox Communications acquired last spring.

Word of Henderson's coming move to Segra was a topic at last week's "10G Showcase" at CableLabs (industry pub CableFAX made note of her move in the May 4 edition).

She's already listed to the new post on Segra's website, which notes she'll be overseeing all corporate marketing functions and is a member of the team focused on Segra's growth plan.

Henderson, who has also updated her LinkedIn profile, told Light Reading via the platform she's "excited to play a role in our sales and delivering transformation growth plan" at Segra. She'll be relocating to Charlotte, North Carolina, where Segra is headquartered.

Zenita Henderson joins Segra as CMO following six years with SCTE, the industry's standards-setting body and the organization that heads up the annual Cable-Tec Expo. (Source: SCTE)
Zenita Henderson joins Segra as CMO following six years with SCTE, the industry's standards-setting body and the organization that heads up the annual Cable-Tec Expo.
(Source: SCTE)

Prior to Segra, Henderson served as VP of marketing and business development at SCTE. She joined the organization in 2016 as director of marketing operations and business development.

"SCTE is in the process of confirming her replacement," an SCTE official said in an emailed statement.

Expo on the horizon

Even as SCTE seeks out a replacement, Henderson's move certainly leaves a void as the organization prepares to host this year's Cable-Tec Expo, set for September 19-22 in Philadelphia.

"She is the one that made Expo go," said a long-time industry exec who is familiar with the operations of the annual cable tech-fest.

"She did the job of at three or four people at least. She's known to always be on the clock."

Cable connections

Henderson has deep ties to the cable industry. Prior to her six-plus years at SCTE, Henderson was with Arris (now part of CommScope), joining via Arris's acquisition of Motorola Home from Google almost a decade ago.

Before that, Henderson was with General Instrument, the former set-top and cable tech powerhouse that merged with Motorola in 2002 (the Moto-GI deal itself was announced in 2000).

At Segra, Henderson will retain connections to the cable industry. Cox acquired Segra just over a year ago. The company is now helmed by CEO Kevin Hart, the former CTO of Cox Communications.

Want to know more about cable technology? Check out our dedicated cable tech channel here on Light Reading.

Cox is keeping the Segra brand and operating it as a standalone business, providing fiber connections and services to regional commercial enterprises and carriers in nine states in the US mid-Atlantic and Southeast.

Hart told Light Reading in January that Segra is exploring expansion by building into adjacent areas while also looking to broaden a product portfolio that today includes Ethernet WAN, managed Wi-Fi, SD-WAN, hosted voice, firewall protection, disaster recover-as-a-service and data centers.

EQT, Segra's seller, held onto Segra's fiber-based residential and small and midsized business unit serving parts of Virginia and North Carolina.

Related posts:

— Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Big 5G Event
May 17-18, 2022, Austin, TX
5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
June 7-9, 2022, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
May 12, 2022 Data strategies for the 5G era
May 17, 2022 Transforming Telecom Customer Experience with AI
May 19, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Working With 5G and Wi-Fi 6
May 26, 2022 Creating Order(s) from Chaos – Automating the way network services are bought and sold between Communication Service Providers
May 26, 2022 Rethinking Network Security To Accommodate Work-From-Home Requirements
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Paving the Way to Autonomous 5G Networks By Radcom
The Missing Link Between 5G and Retail IoT By Esper
Is Your Workforce Ready? By Mark Dzuban, President & CEO of SCTE, a subsidiary of CableLabs
What Can the Telecoms Industry Learn From Top-Flight Orchestral Conductors? By Ron Porter, Head of 5G, Network & OSS Product Marketing, Amdocs
GIO Plans Accelerated Digital Transformation for Industry Verticals By Ken Wieland
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
MEF's Universal SD-WAN Edge: Now is the time By Faisal Khan, Telco Cloud blogger, service provider employee and Light Reading contributor
Now is the time for big ideas By Diane Christman, President and CEO, The Cable Center
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE