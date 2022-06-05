Former SCTE exec Zenita Henderson heads to Segra

Zenita Henderson, a cable industry veteran and member of the 2014 class of Cable TV Pioneers, has been appointed chief marketing officer at Segra, the carrier- and enterprise-focused fiber services company that Cox Communications acquired last spring.

Word of Henderson's coming move to Segra was a topic at last week's "10G Showcase" at CableLabs (industry pub CableFAX made note of her move in the May 4 edition).

She's already listed to the new post on Segra's website, which notes she'll be overseeing all corporate marketing functions and is a member of the team focused on Segra's growth plan.

Henderson, who has also updated her LinkedIn profile, told Light Reading via the platform she's "excited to play a role in our sales and delivering transformation growth plan" at Segra. She'll be relocating to Charlotte, North Carolina, where Segra is headquartered.

Zenita Henderson joins Segra as CMO following six years with SCTE, the industry's standards-setting body and the organization that heads up the annual Cable-Tec Expo.

Prior to Segra, Henderson served as VP of marketing and business development at SCTE. She joined the organization in 2016 as director of marketing operations and business development.

"SCTE is in the process of confirming her replacement," an SCTE official said in an emailed statement.

Expo on the horizon

Even as SCTE seeks out a replacement, Henderson's move certainly leaves a void as the organization prepares to host this year's Cable-Tec Expo, set for September 19-22 in Philadelphia.

"She is the one that made Expo go," said a long-time industry exec who is familiar with the operations of the annual cable tech-fest.

"She did the job of at three or four people at least. She's known to always be on the clock."

Cable connections

Henderson has deep ties to the cable industry. Prior to her six-plus years at SCTE, Henderson was with Arris (now part of CommScope), joining via Arris's acquisition of Motorola Home from Google almost a decade ago.

Before that, Henderson was with General Instrument, the former set-top and cable tech powerhouse that merged with Motorola in 2002 (the Moto-GI deal itself was announced in 2000).

At Segra, Henderson will retain connections to the cable industry. Cox acquired Segra just over a year ago. The company is now helmed by CEO Kevin Hart, the former CTO of Cox Communications.

Cox is keeping the Segra brand and operating it as a standalone business, providing fiber connections and services to regional commercial enterprises and carriers in nine states in the US mid-Atlantic and Southeast.

Hart told Light Reading in January that Segra is exploring expansion by building into adjacent areas while also looking to broaden a product portfolio that today includes Ethernet WAN, managed Wi-Fi, SD-WAN, hosted voice, firewall protection, disaster recover-as-a-service and data centers.

EQT, Segra's seller, held onto Segra's fiber-based residential and small and midsized business unit serving parts of Virginia and North Carolina.

