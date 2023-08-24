Former Google Fiber and Verizon exec joins Comcast's MDU unit

PHILADELPHIA – Comcast Corporation today announced the appointment of Ilan Eframian as Vice President of Xfinity Communities, the Comcast division serving multifamily properties and residents. Eframian will lead the company's growth strategy for the multifamily market through partnerships with Comcast's divisions and partners.

Xfinity Communities provides state-of-the-art connectivity and entertainment services that make managing properties, and living in them, simpler and more innovative. With one of the largest fiber networks in the country and dedicated property support, Xfinity Communities provides an end-to-end service for nearly 200,000 properties and 15 million units, from multifamily to single-family communities, campuses, assisted living, hospitals and more.

Eframian brings more than 20 years of expertise in the multifamily and telecommunications industries to his role at Xfinity Communities. Formerly Head of Multifamily at Google Fiber, Eframian played a pivotal role in driving customer adoption across 21 markets. Prior to his role at Google, he spent 17 years at Verizon in multiple leadership roles including sales, operations, finance, and legal.

