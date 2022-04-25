Former CommScope/Arris exec Bill Lee joins Vecima

VICTORIA, British Columbia – Vecima Networks Inc. (TSX: VCM) today announced the appointment of Bill Lee as Vice President, Global Professional Services, effective April 25, 2022.

As head of Vecima's Global Professional Services team, Bill will lead the development and delivery of turnkey, end-to-end services solutions that help customers design, develop, install, and optimize their networks to deliver the most reliable, highest quality video and broadband services to their subscribers.

An industry veteran, Bill brings nearly 30 years of experience in assisting public and private operators accelerate revenues, streamline operations, reduce operating expenses, and evolve networks to improve customer experience. Bill has served in senior sales and engineering leadership roles, most recently at CommScope and ARRIS where he drove growth for professional services across tier 1 and 2 operators in North America, in addition to the planning, design, implementation and integration of new services for switched digital video, IP video, content delivery networks, and video on demand.

Bill has a bachelor's degree in electrical engineering from Lehigh University and serves on the board of the National Association for Multi-Ethnicity in Communications (NAMIC).

