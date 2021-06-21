Former CommScope exec name president of USTC

EDISON, N.J. – USTC Corp, a leading one stop shop for all materials, product design, and value-added distribution of passive and active equipment and tooling for telecommunications, HFC, FTTH, FTTx, wireless, and data center technologies, as well as supply chain management solutions, announced the hiring of Tom McLaughlin as President. In this role, Mr. McLaughlin will leverage his extensive industry experience to drive USTC Corp's growth throughout North America and will lead the development of new solutions and services to support Service Providers. He reports to Cédric Varasteh, Founder and Chairman of ETC Group, the parent company of USTC Corp.

With over 25 years of experience in telecommunications, fixed and wireless, McLaughlin began his career at General Instrument and quickly moved into leadership roles at Motorola, Google, and Arris leading global sales for cable and telco service providers. Most recently, he was SVP of Sales at CommScope.

USTC Corp is part of the ETC Group family which supports over 6,000 customers across 14 countries. ETC Group is a global leader in product design, procurement, supply chain management, and the value-added distribution of passive and active telecom equipment and materials with best-in-class technical and logistics solutions for communications service providers' network deployment and maintenance. Supporting tier 1, 2, and 3 cable operators, telecommunications service providers, and contractors alike since 1993 with extensive technology expertise, ETC Group employs over 950 people across facilities in 12 countries across, all working hard every day enabling technology, innovation, and connections for a better future.

USTC Corp.