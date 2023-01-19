Former Comcast CTO Tony Werner joints Technetix's strategic advisory board

ALBOURNE, United Kingdom – Technetix has engaged Tony Werner as a strategic advisor effective from January 1st 2023. He will support Paul Broadhurst, Founder and CEO of Technetix Group with the continuing strategic development of the leading broadband solutions company.

Tony Werner recently retired from Comcast Cable, where his 15-year legacy as Chief Technology Officer and then President, Technology, Product, Xperience, accelerated the pace of innovation within Comcast. He decreased time to market for new products from months to weeks, sometimes days! In addition, under his leadership, the team created the features that helped the X1 win Emmy Awards for both user experience and the groundbreaking X1 voice remote. In 2016, Tony won a Lifetime Achievement Emmy Award in honor of his distinguished career as a technologist, innovator and leader.

Prior to Comcast, Tony served as Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer for Liberty Global, Inc., in Englewood, CO, where he led the company's global strategy for video, voice and data services. He has more than 40 years of engineering and technical management experience, having also held senior management positions with Qwest Communications, Aurora Networks, TeleCommunications, Inc. (TCI)/AT&T Broadband, Rogers Communications, Inc. and RCA Cablevision Systems.

Tony served as President and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Society of Cable Telecommunications Engineers (SCTE) and the SCTE Foundation from 2015-2017. He has been inducted into the Cable and Broadcast Hall of Fame, as well as the Cable Center Hall of Fame. In 2000, Tony received the NCTA Vanguard award for Science and Technology and in 2016 he received a Technical Emmy award for Lifetime Achievement.

Tony Werner holds numerous patents and earned his degree in Telecommunications from Dakota County Technical College in Rosemount, MN.

