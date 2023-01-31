Former Cisco, Charter execs part of Teleste's new advisory board for North America

Turku, FINLAND – Teleste today announced the formation of an Advisory Board, bringing together experienced business leaders in the cable and telecommunications industries. The advisors will bring their collective knowledge and experience to provide guidance and insights on the North American cable market for Teleste's continued growth as an access network infrastructure leader.

With the migration of DOCSIS 4.0, Teleste is leading the growth to 10G with the award-winning ICON product family including 1.8 GHz amplifiers and Distributed Access solutions. Teleste has some of the most influential and respected executives joining the Advisory Board. Chaired by Hanno Narjus, SVP of Teleste Networks, and including Esa Harju (President and CEO of Teleste), Sandy Howe (former executive with Arris, Cisco and Technetix), Stephanie Mitchko Beale (former CTO, Charter Communications) and Neil Tang (President, Antronix).

Teleste's goal is to enable the cable operators to transition the access network quickly to 10G and maintain their leadership in broadband. The advisory board offers a unique understanding on business, operations and product value required by Teleste's customers to grow their business.

