Former Charter exec joins Teleste advisory board

TURKU, Finland – Teleste is delighted to announce that Joe Godas (former Charter Communications Senior Vice President Network Engineering & Technology) has joined the company's Advisory Board for the North American cable broadband market, which aims to support Teleste in expanding market opportunities for cable access networks. The nomination reflects Teleste's commitment to strengthening its foothold and strategy as an access infrastructure leader in North America, as well as its dedication to being a provider of award-winning technologies for future 10G broadband networks.

The other members of the Advisory Board are Hanno Narjus (Chair of the Board, SVP of Teleste Networks), Esa Harju (President and CEO of Teleste), Stephanie Mitchko Beale (former CTO, Charter Communications) and Neil Tang (President, Antronix).

Read the full press release here.

