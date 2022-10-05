Finland's Elisa taps Vecima for DAA

VICTORIA, British Columbia, Canada – Vecima Networks Inc. (TSX: VCM) announced today that leading Finnish telecommunications operator Elisa has deployed Vecima's EntraTM Remote MACPHY solution to evolve its network with a next-generation Distributed Access Architecture (DAA). The solution enables Elisa to deploy gigabit broadband and new service experiences to residential subscribers – detached homes and multi-dwelling units – and businesses. In addition, moving to DAA delivers sustainability through digitalization, enabling substantial energy savings.

In Finland's highly competitive broadband market, Elisa brings highly innovative solutions to its subscribers. Vecima's Entra DAA solution boasts flexible access node configurations, a cloud-based access controller, multiple video delivery options, and highly scalable capacity. As Elisa looks to maintain its market-leading position, Entra is well matched to forward-looking, strategic architectural plans.

To take advantage of untapped, latent capacity in Hybrid Fiber Coax (HFC) networks, the cable access network must be rearchitected and simplified to eliminate analog/RF transmission, replace, or digitize legacy video, and optimize operational costs. Once deployed, a Distribution Access Architecture increases network capacity and performance, lowers total cost of ownership, and reduces power consumption.

The Vecima SC-1D Entra Access Node offers a Remote MACPHY Device in a compact, European form factor. Elisa will deploy the SC-1D managed by the Vecima Entra Access Controller (EAC), which provides centralized control and leverages software-defined networking principles to pave the way for a platform capable of delivering faster connections to end users.

Read the full announcement here.

