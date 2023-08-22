Fall Broadband Equity Challenge targets the digital divide

MAMARONECK, N.Y. – As technology continues to transform the world, the importance of connectivity has never been greater. To address the pressing issue of the Digital Divide and promote broadband access for all, Interactive TV Works is proud to announce the Fall 2023 Interactive Case Competition: Broadband Equity Challenge, a virtual case competition designed for graduate-level Student Teams. Starting in late September and concluding with a live online event Thursday, November 16, the competition will offer students and Sponsor Companies a unique platform to develop innovative strategies that bridge the digital gap and create a more connected future.

The Broadband Equity Challenge is more than just a competition; it is an opportunity for innovative students to shape the future of connectivity and make an impact on society. In partnership with leading industry experts and executives, participants will have the chance to collaborate and develop creative solutions that address the challenges of unequal broadband access.

“We’re excited to enable students to offer fresh thinking and strategies to promote digital equity,” said Craig Leddy, Producer & Host, Interactive Case Competition. “This is a vital initiative given the ongoing allocation of billions of dollars in federal Broadband Equity, Access & Deployment funding, and other public and private support to extend connectivity.”

Why Participate?

Industry-leading Experience: The Broadband Equity Challenge offers a unique chance for students to tackle real-world issues related to connectivity, setting them apart as forward-thinking problem solvers in the media & tech marketplace.

Mentorship: Students will have the opportunity to engage with executive mentors who have a deep understanding of the industry, while mentors will enjoy a rewarding coaching experience.

Recruitment Prospects: Sponsor Companies will have the advantage of scouting the brightest minds in the field before anyone else.

Cash Prize: A $5000 prize awaits the Student Team that presents the most innovative and actionable solution, awarded by a Judges Panel of top executives during the November 16 finals event.

How to Participate:

Students: Enter Here. Participation limited – Entry Deadline: September 15, 2023

Sponsor Companies: Mentor a Student Team or sponsor the finals event. Sponsorship Information

To date, Sponsor Companies of the Broadband Equity Challenge include industry leaders Spectrum (Charter Communications), Breezeline, ATX Networks, Mediacom Communications, NCTA - The Internet & Television Association, Amdocs, Power & Tel, and The Cable Center. Supporting Organizations include C2HR, Future Now Media Foundation, and the Cable & Telecommunications Association for Marketing (CTAM).

