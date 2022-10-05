Falcon V Systems, Vecima demo next stage of FMA interoperability

VICTORIA, B.C and GDYHIA, Poland – Falcon V Systems and Vecima Networks, two significant Flexible MAC Architecture (FMA) contributors, announced a vital interoperability enhancement in a multi-vendor environment, demonstrated at a recent CableLabs FMA event. The joint efforts of the companies demonstrate meaningful momentum in building a scalable and disaggregated network ecosystem where thousands of third-party Remote MAC Device (RMD) enabled nodes and FMA Compliant vCores can be managed by one vendor-agnostic MAC Manager.

Falcon V Systems' software ecosystem products, including MAC Manager, enable Open DAA via standard interfaces, data models and testing automation. In order to achieve multi-vendor interoperability, the vendor demonstrated a Multi-Vendor Pipeline (MIP) application at the interop that validates the compliance of RMDs and MAC Manager with a set of CableLabs specifications. As a result, the Falcon solution enabled seamless interoperability validation between various vendors and thus accelerated FMA readiness with its related products.

Vecima's end-to-end MACPHY portfolio, including the Entra Access Controller, has already been deployed by dozens of operators around the world. Vecima, named by Dell'Oro as the global revenue share leader in Remote MACPHY devices for 2021, is committed to interoperability across its entire DAA portfolio. The vendor is also planning to develop an FMA MAC Manager in the future, which is seen as an extension to its existing multi-platform Entra Access Controller product.

For more information, updates and useful links, please visit the FalconV website.