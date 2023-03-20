EXA Infrastructure deploys Infinera's ICE6 on Trans Adriatic Express

SAN JOSE, Calif. – Infinera (NASDAQ: INFN) announced today that EXA Infrastructure (EXA) has deployed Infinera's ICE6 800G coherent optical solution on the EXA Trans Adriatic Express (TAE), a submarine cable system linking EXA's current European footprint to Turkey via Albania and Greece.

TAE is a joint venture formed between EXA and Trans Adriatic Pipeline Ag (TAP), the owner of a critical new gas pipeline connecting the Caspian Sea to southern Italy. Completed in 2020, the pipeline connects Melendugno in southern Italy through Albania and Greece to the Turkish border at Kipoi. This project creates a unique fiber optic network connecting Milan, Tirana, Athens, Sofia, and Istanbul with high-quality, high-performance, and ultra-reliable digital infrastructure.

EXA selected Infinera's ICE6-based solution to help meet the rapidly growing bandwidth demand on its state-of-the-art TAE cable link. Infinera's ICE6 optical engines provide subsea network operators like EXA with industry-leading capacity per cable by leveraging unique features including highly granular baud rate configuration, industry-leading long-codeword probabilistic constellation shaping (LC-PCS), and Nyquist subcarriers that seamlessly integrate with existing third-party line systems.

