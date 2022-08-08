Sign In Register
Cable Tech

Evolution Digital's Marc Cohen appointed to NCTI board

News Wire Feed Light Reading 8/8/2022
Comment (0)

CENTENNIAL, Colo. – Evolution Digital today announces the appointment of industry veteran and Chief Revenue Officer, Marc Cohen, to the NCTI Board of Directors. A seasoned cable leader, Marc brings more than 30 years of experience with honors including FierceVideo Most Impactful Person in Pay-TV and 2019 Cable TV Pioneer. As Chief Revenue Officer at Evolution Digital, his responsibilities include spearheading all company revenue generation and profitability, as well as managing new commercial partnerships. He is also an advisor to Plex.

Prior to joining Evolution Digital is 2010, Marc co-founded and operated Longview Communications, a cable service provider with 125 cable systems in five states. Marc also held senior executive-level positions at Avail-TVN and Mid-Atlantic Communications.

"We have found in Marc a dynamic thought leader who will build on the organization's transformative momentum to achieve measurable results through actionable, timely and relevant learning." said Stacey Slaughter, NCTI CEO.

"It is a great honor to partner with and support one of the most innovative and impactful companies in our industry," said Marc Cohen. "Education is a great tool that we can use to drive innovation, increase operational efficiency and generate new revenue sources for broadband businesses."

Read the full announcement here.

NCTI
Evolution Digital

