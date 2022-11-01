Evolution Digital ups Marc Cohen to chief revenue officer

CENTENNIAL, Colo. – As Evolution Digital continues to expand and grow its portfolio of Android TV and whole-home Wi-Fi products and services, the company today announces the promotion of Marc Cohen from EVP of Marketing Sales to Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) effective immediately.

Cohen is a longtime industry veteran with honors including 2018 FierceVideo Most Impactful Person in Pay-TV and 2019 Cable TV Pioneer. He will continue to lead Evolution Digital's sales, sales engineering and marketing strategies and execution. His new responsibilities as CRO include spearheading all company revenue generation, business development and profitability, as well as managing new commercial relationships such as Evolution Digital's partnership with Plume.

Prior to joining Evolution Digital in 2010, Cohen was VP of Sales for Avail-TVN where he expanded the channel partner sales program and managed all trade customers and partnerships. Cohen previously co-founded and operated Longview Communications, a cable MSO with 125 cable systems across five states. Cohen currently serves as an advisor to Plex.

