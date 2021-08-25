Sign In Register
Cable Tech

Evolution Digital hires Paul Azar as sales director

8/25/2021
CENTENNIAL, Colo. – As Evolution Digital continues to expand and grow its portfolio of Android TV and whole-home Wi-Fi products and services, the company today announces that industry veteran Paul Azar has joined the team as director of sales.

Azar brings more than 30 years of industry experience in telecommunications engineering and sales of Android TV, VOIP, DOCSIS, FTTx and wireless technologies to global service providers. He most recently served as sales director for Technicolor, and previously held various sales and technical management positions in the North America and Europe at Ubee Interactive, Comcast, Bresnan Communications, BendBroadband, Cabovisão and Nortel Networks.

Paul earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Telecommunications Engineering from The University of North Carolina at Charlotte and is a graduate of Florida Atlantic University Executive Program Master of Business Administration.

Read the full announcement here.

Evolution Digital

