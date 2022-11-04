Sign In Register
Cable Tech

Evoca demos emergency alerts on Internet-delivered TV feeds

News Wire Feed Light Reading 4/11/2022
Comment (0)

BOISE, Idaho – In an industry first, Idaho-based Evoca TV has successfully demonstrated how vital emergency information can be provided to video subscribers even when those viewers are tuned to programming delivered over the internet. The innovative Evoca solution, powered by technology from Digital Alert Systems, is the result of over a year of careful study about how emergency alert information might best be delivered to viewers who are watching streaming shows that don't originate from a local broadcast TV source.

Evoca is an affordable pay-TV service that utilizes both local over-the-air next-generation broadcast stations and internet-delivered programming that is streamed to subscribers and integrated into a single user interface. Evoca is powered, in part, by the new next-generation broadcast technology, ATSC 3.0, which includes a provision for advanced emergency alert messages.

In comments made to the Federal Communications Commission on the subject of emergency alerting, the motion picture industry and others pushed back against the idea of transmitting emergency information on streaming channels saying that such a move would be a departure from the current method of relying solely on local broadcasters for transmitting emergency information and that geotargeting alerts in streaming content is "technically impracticable." But Evoca – which is part streaming service and part local TV broadcaster – has successfully demonstrated just that sort of timely, localized alert delivery using its hybrid network.

The Digital Alert Systems' DASDEC platform is integrated within the Evoca network to provide emergency information throughout the ecosystem. Evoca's encoding architecture processes local and national alerts, routing the information to the necessary devices based on specific criteria.

Evoca

