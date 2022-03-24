Edward Durkin to succeed Scott Bruckner as Casa Systems' CFO

ANDOVER, Mass. – Casa Systems, Inc. (CASA), a leading provider of cloud-native software and physical technology solutions for wireless, cable and fixed broadband networks, today announced the appointment of Edward Durkin as its Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective April 4, 2022.

Mr. Durkin brings over 30 years of financial and executive experience to Casa Systems. Mr. Durkin most recently served as CFO of Fuze, Inc (CLWA), a global, enterprise-focused provider of unified cloud-based communications software, that was recently acquired by 8x8, Inc.

Prior to his role at Fuze, Mr. Durkin served as CFO at Actifio, Inc., a multi-cloud copy data management software company serving enterprise and global service provider customers. His earlier experience includes Digital Guardian, Inc., a data loss prevention software provider, Interactions Corporation, a provider of intelligent virtual assistant software solutions and Tactical Communications Group, LLC, a tactical data link software solutions provider for military communications systems.

