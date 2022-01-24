DZS picks AMT as a reseller to help manage supply chain constraints

PLANO, Texas – DZS (NASDAQ: DZSI), a global leader in broadband connectivity platforms and communications software solutions, today announced a strategic sourcing partnership with Advanced Media Technologies, Inc. (AMT), a leading CATV and broadband electronic equipment value-added reseller. This relationship paves the way for communications service providers, MSOs, and enterprise customers spanning North America, Caribbean, and Latin America to proactively manage supply chain and ensure reliable and predictable sourcing across the full line of DZS leading-edge broadband connectivity solutions.

AMT will offer the full range of DZS Velocity edge core and DZS Helix intelligent home & business broadband connectivity solutions, including DZS FiberLAN enterprise solutions. AMT has a long history and the expertise to design and represent sophisticated smart home & business solutions. As part of this newly forged partnership, AMT will represent DZS newly announced in home & business Xperience software-as-a-service portfolio.

The partnership includes the DZS O-series of environmentally hardened, compact, and high-bandwidth network edge equipment that is ideally suited for mobile xHaul applications, as well as the DZS V-series of GPON and next-generation XGS-PON, for the cost-effective network edge, mid-haul, and backhaul at scale along with SDN control and NFV capabilities. AMT will stock market-leading DZS FTTx OLT, ONT, and WiFi solutions. These standards-based offerings future-proof service provider and enterprise networks while supporting world-class connectivity and performance along with significant cost, service management, and customer experience benefits.

