Sign In Register
5G
6G
Broadband
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital SymposiumTransforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec ExpoConverging the HFC & 5G Networks
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Europe 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium Big 5G Event
Microsites
5G Testing Resource Center
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In – Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Market Leader Programs
5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond 2021 Heavy Reading Open RAN Operator Survey
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Cable Tech

DZS CEO hints at price hikes, open RAN opportunities

News Analysis Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies 8/3/2022
Comment (0)

Charlie Vogt, president and CEO of DZS, said the networking vendor is considering raising the prices on its equipment due to an increase in the cost of chipset components. But he countered that concern with promises that the trend toward open RAN equipment in the mobile industry, among other opportunities, could open up new revenues for DZS.

Vogt made his comments during the company's second quarter earnings conference call. DZS reported earnings slightly below some analysts' expectations, and it also issued earnings guidance for the coming quarters that are slightly below its prior expectations. The company blamed ongoing supply chain troubles and unfavorable foreign currency exchange rates, among other issues, for the situation.

DZS CEO Charlie Vogt. (Source: DZS)
DZS CEO Charlie Vogt.
(Source: DZS)

However, some analysts remain positive on DZS' long-term outlook, pointing to its recent acquisition of Assia and the likelihood it might cash in on some of the US government's pending investments into broadband networks. "We believe DZS' long term thesis, including the transformation to becoming a cloud/software-centric solutions provider, remains intact," argued the analysts at B. Riley Securities in a note to investors following the release of DZS' second quarter results.

Price increases

During DZS' earnings call, an analyst said that most networking chip companies have begun warning their customers of price increases that are going to go into effect this fall. DZS' Vogt appeared to acknowledge receiving that warning. "We, like everyone else, have been sort of communicated that there is an anticipated price increase coming," he said, according to a Seeking Alpha transcript.

However, he stopped short of confirming that DZS might increase the prices on its own products and services as a result.

"I mean, we're certainly taking the price increases under consideration," he said. "I think we've done a really good job of partnering with our end user customers on the necessary price increases, but it becomes a very delicate process and it's something that I'm not prepared to talk about in granular detail. But I will acknowledge that we did receive communication that there is potential price increases that are at least desired to be increased in January of '23."

DZS wouldn't be the first telecom networking vendor to raise the prices of its offerings. Some of the world's biggest equipment suppliers have been hinting for months that they will raise prices due to factors including supply chain constraints and inflation. And, more recently, companies ranging from Nokia to Juniper Networks to Corning have been boasting of the success of those price hikes.

Earnings and open RAN

DZS reported $91 million in revenue in the second quarter, up from the year-ago quarter but down by $5 million due to weakening foreign currencies. The company also warned that its adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) ought to clock in between $7 million and $17 million during 2022, down from its prior guidance of $17 million and $31 million.

"We remain disciplined in our execution and confident in our ability to gain market share in North America and Europe, while delivering our margin expansion plans, especially as foreign exchange and today's supply chain dynamics stabilize in 2023," Vogt said.

But Vogt did reiterate a number of opportunities that DZS is chasing, including open RAN. Indeed, open RAN champion Rakuten in Japan is using DZS' front haul gateway, and Vogt has hinted that other, similar deals are in the offing.

"We're still very optimistic and are very aggressive on what we're doing on the mobile side, it's just for us we need open RAN to continue to take hold and we are seeing open RAN gain a lot of momentum around the world," Vogt said during the company's earnings call.

"I think everyone has to just appreciate the timeline around open RAN and as that mobile network becomes much more open, it allows for us to participate differently than historically where you've got closed mobile networks, but we are seeing a lot of activity," he added. "There is a lot of trials going on right now, it's just – it's just going to take some time to unlock a lot of that."

Related posts:

Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies, Light Reading | @mikeddano

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
Experience Red Hat Enterprise Linux
6 Digital Service Provider Musts
Key Themes for 2022
Taking the Lead on IT Automation
The service provider edge: Building the case for an open source approach
Media company builds responsive foundation for AI-powered edge insight
Telefónica Movistar Argentina launches Managed Cloud in 6 months
Open source opportunities for Over The Top (OTT) 2.0
Cable Goes to the Edge
The Plume Advantage: Putting the Adapt in Adaptive WiFi
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
September 13-15, 2022, Digital Symposium
Transforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
September 20, 2022, Breakfast Event
Converging the HFC & 5G Networks
September 21, 2022, Breakfast Event
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
August 18, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Closing the Rural Digital Divide
August 23, 2022 A year of surveys – what did we learn?
August 23, 2022 Service Provider AI Survey 2022 Results: Accelerating AI Deployment in Data Centers and Mobile Networks
August 31, 2022 Taking your subscribers to gigabit and beyond
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Early Adopters of 5G SA Save 36% in TCO and Gain Competitive Advantages By Mavenir
A Forum in Philly Explores the Cable Industry’s Future By Chris Bastian, CableLabs
Carriers Cloud Transformation Drives New Growth By Kerry Doyle
Omdia Report: Huawei Leads the Global 400G WDM Market By Huawei
5G-Advanced Takes Off, Opening a New Chapter for 5G Globally By C114
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
AT&T fiber: On track to cover more than 30M locations by the end of 2025 By Chris Sambar, EVP, AT&T Network
Stepping back for a fresh look at the 5G Edge By Jon Baldry, Marketing Director, Metro Business Unit, Infinera
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE