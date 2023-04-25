Sign In Register
2G/3G/4G
5G & Beyond
6G
AI/Automation
Broadband
Fixed Wireless Access FTTX Wi-Fi
Cable Tech
10G DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services The Bauminator
Climate Change
Digital Divide
Digital Infrastructure
Any Haul/X-Haul DCI
IoT
Open RAN
Optical/IP
Routing/Switching
OSS/BSS/CX
Private Networks
Regulatory/Politics
Satellite
SD-WAN
Security
Semiconductors/Network platforms
Service Provider Cloud
Services
Test & Measurement
The Core
The Edge
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Insider Guide Big 5G Event
Events
APAC Digital SymposiumThe Programmable Telco Digital SymposiumBig 5G EventSoftware unhEATS the World Digital Symposium5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives RAN Evolution Digital Symposium Edge Computing Digital Symposium Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies
Microsites
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Edge Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Heavy Reading Analysts
Market Leader Programs
Open RAN Platforms and Architectures Operator Survey Cloud Native 5G Core Operator Survey Bridging the Digital Divide 5G Network Slicing Operator Survey Open, Automated & Programmable Transport 5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Cable Tech

Dr. Richard Green, CableLabs' first CEO, reflects on the dawn of DOCSIS

4/25/2023

It probably wasn't as clear at the time, but September 12, 1995, was a historic day for cable technology. It was then, during a CableLabs board meeting held in New York, that a group of cable leaders heard from industry pioneer John Malone about the coming, critical importance of developing interoperable equipment for the delivery of high-speed data services over the cable network, a concept that later became DOCSIS (Data Over Cable Service Interface Specifications).

As the meeting minutes described it: "Dr. Malone indicated the importance of standardized, interoperable equipment to the cable industry's large scale deployment of high speed data services. The board engaged in a discussion on the deployment of high speed data equipment and the approaches that CableLabs could take in fostering a standard for the second phase of deployment, and directed CableLabs to take an active role in helping vendors and the cable industry to create standards for the interoperability of equipment used to provide high speed data services."

Among the 21 people in attendance that day was Dr. Richard Green, the first CEO of CableLabs.

That meeting led to the development of DOCSIS, a "bedrock platform for manufacturers to build modems" and to do so at scale, Green recalls in this episode of the Light Reading Podcast.

Decades later, DOCSIS 4.0 is focused on the delivery of symmetrical multi-gigabit speeds and low latency. Meanwhile, DOCSIS technology has fueled a multi-billion broadband business that has pushed aside pay-TV as the cornerstone of the cable industry.

Green, who first took the reins of CableLabs in 1988 and retired from the post in 2008, also reflects on what led to the genesis of the organization itself. In addition to exploring ways to deliver high-definition TV on future digital cable networks, the industry was also weighing a broader "telcom" initiative focused on the delivery of telephony, data and video telephony services – areas that also led to initiatives such as DOCSIS and PacketCable.

"We had a broad mandate in telcom," recalls Green, a member of the Cable Hall of Fame and Cable TV Pioneers.

Green remains connected to the industry as a board member of Liberty Global and Liberty Broadband, which owns a piece of Charter and wholly owns GCI, Alaska's largest broadband service operator. Green also served as a board member of Canadian operator Shaw Communications prior to its merger with Rogers Communications.

"One of the things about retirement that I learned very quickly is don't do it. Stay active and be involved," he says.

For a lightly edited transcript, click the closed caption button in the video toolbar. If you'd like to skip around and listen, here are some topics we cover:

  • How Dr. Green is staying connected to the industry at companies such as Liberty Global (1:23)
  • A look back at the origins and drivers behind the development of CableLabs (8:00)
  • Reflecting on the board meeting that led the way to the DOCSIS specs (9:50)
  • How operators and suppliers came together to develop the DOCSIS specs and the interoperability testing that followed (11:25)
  • Why developing the DOCSIS specs was critical to generating scale (18:15)
  • What might come after DOCSIS 4.0 as operators today focus on "connectivity" and the convergence of fixed and mobile networks and services (24:00)
  • How and why the term "cable" is being phased out or at least relegated to the back seat (28:40)
  • Details on Green's roots in US broadcasting and the challenges faced by broadcasters as they attempt to migrate to the new IP-based ATSC 3.0 signaling standard (34:30)
  • Fun fact: Green composes music for TV documentaries and other video programs from his home studio in Boulder, Colorado (44:36)

Related posts:

— Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading

Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies – Making cable faster, broader, deeper, better

If you want to know where the cable tech space is heading, we've got you covered. Join the biggest names in the industry in Denver, CO on March 14 & 15 for the latest edition of Light Reading's Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies conference.

Back for a record 16th consecutive year, Cable Next-Gen is the premier independent conference covering the broadband technology market. This year's edition will tackle all the top tech topics, including 10G, DOCSIS 4.0, Distributed Access Architecture, next-gen PON, fixed wireless access, network virtualization, the Digital Divide and more

Get your free operator pass here.

EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
APAC Digital Symposium
April 25-27, 2023, Virtual Event
The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium
May 10, 2023, Virtual Event
Big 5G Event
May 15-17, 2023, Austin, TX
Software unhEATS the World Digital Symposium
May 23, 2023, Digital Symposium
5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
June 6-8, 2023, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
June 21, 2023, Digital Symposium
OpenRAN North America
December 6-7, 2023, New York City
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
April 26, 2023 The Future of Quality of Experience (QoE) in Multi-Gig Residential WiFi Networks
April 26, 2023 Developing achievable SLAs for 5G Private Networks
April 26, 2023 APAC Digital Symposium - Day Two
May 3, 2023 Delivering the Promise of Private 5G with VMware’s Enterprise-First Approach
May 3, 2023 Open RAN 2023 Operator Survey: An Industry Update and Look Ahead
May 9, 2023 5G Network Strategies Operator Survey 2023: A Transport Network Perspective
May 10, 2023 The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium
May 18, 2023 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Making the Most of DAA
May 23, 2023 Software unhEATs the World Digital Symposium
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Huawei Unveils the F5G Premium All-Optical Network, Enabling ISPs to Stride into the High-Growth Era By Huawei
Next-gen DPI restores visibility of encrypted IP traffic By IPOQUE
How du Leads In One Of The World’s Top 5G Markets By Huawei
How Huawei Is Accelerating Innovation & Efficiency For Customers By Kevin Casey
Unlock Network Potential And Accelerate Business Development To Realize Positive Business Cycles By Kerry Doyle
All Partner Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE