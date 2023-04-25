Dr. Richard Green, CableLabs' first CEO, reflects on the dawn of DOCSIS

It probably wasn't as clear at the time, but September 12, 1995, was a historic day for cable technology. It was then, during a CableLabs board meeting held in New York, that a group of cable leaders heard from industry pioneer John Malone about the coming, critical importance of developing interoperable equipment for the delivery of high-speed data services over the cable network, a concept that later became DOCSIS (Data Over Cable Service Interface Specifications).

As the meeting minutes described it: "Dr. Malone indicated the importance of standardized, interoperable equipment to the cable industry's large scale deployment of high speed data services. The board engaged in a discussion on the deployment of high speed data equipment and the approaches that CableLabs could take in fostering a standard for the second phase of deployment, and directed CableLabs to take an active role in helping vendors and the cable industry to create standards for the interoperability of equipment used to provide high speed data services."

Among the 21 people in attendance that day was Dr. Richard Green, the first CEO of CableLabs.

That meeting led to the development of DOCSIS, a "bedrock platform for manufacturers to build modems" and to do so at scale, Green recalls in this episode of the Light Reading Podcast.

Decades later, DOCSIS 4.0 is focused on the delivery of symmetrical multi-gigabit speeds and low latency. Meanwhile, DOCSIS technology has fueled a multi-billion broadband business that has pushed aside pay-TV as the cornerstone of the cable industry.

Green, who first took the reins of CableLabs in 1988 and retired from the post in 2008, also reflects on what led to the genesis of the organization itself. In addition to exploring ways to deliver high-definition TV on future digital cable networks, the industry was also weighing a broader "telcom" initiative focused on the delivery of telephony, data and video telephony services – areas that also led to initiatives such as DOCSIS and PacketCable.

"We had a broad mandate in telcom," recalls Green, a member of the Cable Hall of Fame and Cable TV Pioneers.

Green remains connected to the industry as a board member of Liberty Global and Liberty Broadband, which owns a piece of Charter and wholly owns GCI, Alaska's largest broadband service operator. Green also served as a board member of Canadian operator Shaw Communications prior to its merger with Rogers Communications.

"One of the things about retirement that I learned very quickly is don't do it. Stay active and be involved," he says.

For a lightly edited transcript, click the closed caption button in the video toolbar. If you'd like to skip around and listen, here are some topics we cover:

How Dr. Green is staying connected to the industry at companies such as Liberty Global (1:23)

A look back at the origins and drivers behind the development of CableLabs (8:00)

Reflecting on the board meeting that led the way to the DOCSIS specs (9:50)

How operators and suppliers came together to develop the DOCSIS specs and the interoperability testing that followed (11:25)

Why developing the DOCSIS specs was critical to generating scale (18:15)

What might come after DOCSIS 4.0 as operators today focus on "connectivity" and the convergence of fixed and mobile networks and services (24:00)

How and why the term "cable" is being phased out or at least relegated to the back seat (28:40)

Details on Green's roots in US broadcasting and the challenges faced by broadcasters as they attempt to migrate to the new IP-based ATSC 3.0 signaling standard (34:30)

Fun fact: Green composes music for TV documentaries and other video programs from his home studio in Boulder, Colorado (44:36)

— Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading