RCN, Grande and Wave double downstream speeds for 'Internet First' service

PRINCETON, NJ – RCN, Grande and Wave, award-winning providers of high-speed internet, digital TV and phone services across the U.S., today announced that Internet First customers, both new and existing, are receiving a significant speed increase – double the speed of their current package – for no additional cost or required action. Internet First delivers reliably fast internet for just $9.95 per month to qualifying low-income households eligible for assistance programs like SNAP, Medicaid, or WIC.

Launched in April 2020 to help households impacted by COVID-19, the Internet First program provides affordable internet options to families and students in low-income households. The program delivers reliable access to RCN, Grande and Wave's award-winning internet for eligible customers, enabling them to continue school and work, access educational resources and more.

RCN, Grande and Wave Internet First offering includes:

Double the speed, with up to 50Mbps internet.*

Free internet and standard WiFi for first 60 days through enrollment in the Internet First Program, for all qualifying low-income households who do not already subscribe to their internet service

No activation or installation fees for equipment

Option to add Whole Home WiFi powered by eero for $9.95 per month, including one eero Pro and 1 eero Beacon

*Observed speeds may vary based on device, connection and other factors and are not guaranteed.

