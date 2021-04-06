Podcast: Taking DOCSIS to the maximus





Light Reading's Alan Breznick and Jeff Baumgartner join the podcast to discuss how European cable operators are addressing technology trends such as virtualization, DOCSIS, pay-TV services and PON, and where their approach to these services differs from their North American counterparts.

"The differences with the European operators is that they probably have more entrenched plant than the North American operators, but they tend to be smaller so they can be more nimble," says Breznick in regard to how European operators may have a different approach to their virtualization strategies.

"Also, [European cable operators] don't tend to be the dominant broadband players as they are in North America so they have more competitive reasons for making changes and upgrading to the next generation of technology."

Breznick will host Light Reading's Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium online on June 22 and 24 to further discuss these topics with speakers from cable operators such as Liberty Global, Altice Labs, Vodafone Spain and Tele2 Sverige AB.

— Kelsey Kusterer Ziser, Senior Editor, Light Reading