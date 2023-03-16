Sign In Register
DOCSIS

GCI starts doing the high splits while preparing for convergence

3/16/2023

DENVER – CABLE NEXT GEN 2023 – GCI's Erik Kuhlmann said the company has begun upgrading its DOCSIS 3.1 cable network to a high-split architecture with equipment from vendors including ATX and CommScope.

Kuhlmann, the senior director of engineering and architecture for the Alaskan telecom operator, said the move is designed to help the company provide faster speeds to stay abreast of its rivals and slake customer demand. He said GCI already sells 2 Gbit/s service plans and a significant chunk of GCI's customers subscribe to those speedy offerings.

But that's just a part of what Kuhlmann is working on. GCI also offers wireless, fiber, satellite and Wi-Fi services, which is why Kuhlmann has an ideal view into how telecom networks might converge in the future.

Here are a few topics covered:

  • What does GCI do? (0:30)
  • GCI begins implementing a high split. (1:50)
  • What will a high split enable? (3:10)
  • How does GCI view convergence? (5:00)

Related posts:

Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies – Making cable faster, broader, deeper, better

If you want to know where the cable tech space is heading, we've got you covered. Join the biggest names in the industry in Denver, CO on March 14 & 15 for the latest edition of Light Reading's Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies conference.

Back for a record 16th consecutive year, Cable Next-Gen is the premier independent conference covering the broadband technology market. This year's edition will tackle all the top tech topics, including 10G, DOCSIS 4.0, Distributed Access Architecture, next-gen PON, fixed wireless access, network virtualization, the Digital Divide and more

Get your free operator pass here.

