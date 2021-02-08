Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital SymposiumEdge Computing Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Cable Tech

DOCSIS isn't dead in the UK, Liberty Global CEO says

News Analysis Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading 8/2/2021
Comment (0)

Virgin Media O2's ambitious plan to upgrade its entire UK network to fiber-to-the-premises (FTTP) over the next seven years raised plenty of eyebrows last week. It also raised some big questions about the long-term viability of hybrid fiber/coax (HFC) networks and the future of DOCSIS 4.0.

Liberty Global executives spent a sizable amount of time discussing that decision and the strategy behind it on the company's Q2 2021 call on Friday (July 30), and addressed industry concerns that Virgin Media O2 was preparing to walk away from HFC and DOCSIS for good.

While it's clear that Virgin Media O2 will skip over DOCSIS 4.0 and upgrade to FTTP to take advantage of the deployment economics for fiber present in the UK market as well as the capabilities of FTTP in an increasingly competitive market, execs also were clear that the UK unit wasn't about to plop HFC into the dustbin of history.

An 'overlay,' not a 'replacement'

DOCSIS "will be part of our network solution in the UK for a long time to come," Mike Fries, Liberty Global's CEO, said on the call, likening it to an "overlay" as opposed to a replacement.

"We're not decommissioning our cable network. Quite the contrary – we are simply expanding its capacity by pushing the fiber that's already there in the ground even closer to the customer," he said.

Customer FTTP installations will be done on an on-demand basis, so Virgin Media O2 won't be flipping over everyone to fiber overnight as the rollout expands. The operator will continue to use its DOCSIS 3.1 network, which will be ready to deliver 1-Gig speeds across the board, by the end of the year (with 2-Gig on the roadmap), during what will likely be a lengthy migration.

Fries also pointed out that Virgin Media O2 has already been active in FTTP deployments with a "Project Lightning" build that now covers about 7% of the company's homes in the UK. The big difference is the new plan, which will span about 14.3 million homes, is more brownfield-focused.

Click here for a larger version of this image. (Source: Liberty Global)
Click here for a larger version of this image.
(Source: Liberty Global)

Fries also maintained that Virgin Media O2 will be able to get it done for about £100 per premises passed, due in part to underground ducting that cut down the need for expensive digging and construction. The company will of course incur more costs to connect the drop to the home, but those deployments will be success-based. However, Liberty Global is not giving any guidance yet around what portion of customers in the UK will require or want a fiber connection and how the cost implications (such as the need for the new drop and customer premises equipment) will play out in those instances.

"We have worked that through," Fries said. "But in terms of disclosing that, I think it's a little premature."

The marginal expense between deploying FTTP and DOCSIS 4.0, which does require some plant work and the move to a more fiber-rich distributed access architecture, "made this decision pretty easy in the UK," Fries said.

The expectation is that these new fiber connections will drive more revenue, but Fries also acknowledges that there's also value to be gained from the "marketing halo around fiber that seems to be building in the UK."

On that point, Fries said the competitive situation in the UK also played a role in the decision, calling BT's and Openreach's plans around 1-Gig a "me-too product."

"We're going to have the advantage of being there first across the entirety of our footprint, and we'll be marketing aggressively both fixed-mobile products as well as 1-Gig products well ahead of the vast majority of these operators because we're already there," he said. "We're just basically further supercharging our networks for the next ten years by ensuring that we'll have symmetrical 10-Gig when and if that market requires it."

Meanwhile, Virgin Media 02 is also evaluating an FTTP expansion to an additional 7 million homes – "sort of a supercharged Lightning," Fries said, adding that discussions are underway with financial and strategic partners about how that might take shape.

FTTP economics questioned

Liberty Media did face some pushback on the call from analysts regarding the relatively low, anticipated costs for the FTTP upgrade in the UK. Some also brought up the fact that Project Lightning's construction hasn't always been a walk in the park.

Fries said Project Lightning's early issues are in the past and that the buildout, which now covers some 2.5 million homes, "has been a machine" of late.

As for the expected costs for the new FTTP upgrade plan, he welcomed anyone to quiz the company's suppliers. "Our credibility or ability to achieve this, in my opinion, is sound and really not that questionable," Fries said.

Lutz Schüler, Virgin Media O2's CEO, reiterated that the use of existing ducts in the company's existing "fiber-deep" DOCSIS 3.1 network helps to make the economic goals achievable. That, he said, "allows us to really focus the upgrade capital basically on a significant portion of the passive part of the network."

Schüler also said Virgin Media O2's experience with FTTP construction with Project Lightning should not be underestimated. "There are construction costs," he said of the UK fiber upgrade plan. "But [they are] significantly lower than when you're building a brand-new territory like we are today doing in Lightning ... So, we're pretty confident that we understand the process and that we will hit those targets."

Liberty Global will pursue multiple paths to '10G'

And Fries stressed that the big fiber upgrade being pursued in the UK should not give a "direct read" on how Liberty Global will move ahead with its networks in other European cable markets. The plan is to use a blend of wholesale access deals and and DOCSIS 4.0 and FTTP upgrades.

"The truth is we have multiple paths to 10-Gig in every market, and we're evaluating the right path on a case-by-case basis," he said.

Click here for a larger version of this image. (Source: Liberty Global)
Click here for a larger version of this image.
(Source: Liberty Global)

Regarding those options, Fries noted that Sunrise has been successful with its wholesale arrangement with Swisscom. While capex under that approach is lower, the negatives include foregoing owner economics for broadband and being exposed to fluctuating rates in wholesale prices.

DOCSIS 4.0 puts Liberty Global in position for a speedy rollout on its HFC plant, but it requires a sizable one-time investment in active and passive components as new spectrum is added. "Thus, we're not clear when the technology will be available for commercial exploitation, but we are part of a select group of operators working together to accelerate that timetable," Fries said.

As for FTTP, he likes that the technology will give the company a roadmap to future speeds well beyond 10-Gig. Fries lamented that DOCSIS 4.0 has no current roadmap to reach into areas. Cable's engineering community is exploring ways to deliver speeds of 50 Gbit/s or more by expanding the DOCSIS plant to 3GHz, but that work is in its very early days.

"The decision about which path we'll take always comes down to a few key questions. And it's clear to us that we are likely to avail ourselves of all three options across our footprint and to varying degrees by market," Fries said.

Related posts:

— Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
September 16, 2021, Digital Symposium
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
September 30, 2021, Digital Symposium
The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium
November 16-18, 2021, Two Day Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
August 4, 2021 Tech for a Better Planet Symposium
August 10, 2021 Step up to Wi-Fi 6 and maximize the performance of legacy networks
August 19, 2021 SCTE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Tapping Into the Cloud
August 19, 2021 Harnessing 5G and Edge Technology: Serving the Customer and Network Operations
August 24, 2021 Getting your "Business Support System (BSS)-on-Cloud" Strategy Right
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Celcom and Huawei Debut World's First Smart 8T8R Large-Scale Deployment in Malaysia By Huawei
Scaling Private 5G Networks to Support Intelligent Automation By Heather Broughton, Sr. Director of Service Provider Marketing, Netscout
STC Academy Digital Transformation in Talent Development By Huawei
Huawei’s Bill Tang: Target Efforts to Protect Networks and Bring Warmth With Huawei Service By Huawei
China Mobile Partners With Huawei to Build the World's Largest IoT Support Platform By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
The keys to unlocking the operator's path to super-aggregation By Damien Montessuit, MediaKind
The impact of the ever-shifting edge By Mark Myslinski, Broadcast Solutions Manager, Synamedia
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE