Sign In Register
5G
6G
Broadband
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital SymposiumLeading Lights 2022Transforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec ExpoEdge Computing Digital SymposiumConverging the HFC & 5G Networks
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Europe 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium Big 5G Event
Microsites
5G Testing Resource Center
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In – Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Heavy Reading Analysts
Market Leader Programs
Open, Automated & Programmable Transport 5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Cable Tech

DOCSIS 4.0 network upgrade costs should be 'reasonable' – Charter CFO

News Analysis Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading 9/7/2022
Comment (0)

Products underpinning the future DOCSIS 4.0 network are still in development, but the costs to upgrade networks to the new multi-gig technology shouldn't break the bank, according to a Charter Communications exec.

Some early work with DOCSIS 4.0 indicates that the technology will be "pretty capital-efficient to deploy when we get there," Jessica Fischer, Charter's chief financial officer, said Wednesday at the Bank of America Media, Communications & Entertainment Conference. While it's too early to say what the costs will be to upgrade to DOCSIS 4.0, they are expected to be "reasonable," she added.

As DOCSIS 4.0 products remain in development, Charter is already deploying 'high-split' upgrades that beef up the amount of spectrum that can be dedicated to the upstream. (Source: Kristoffer Tripplaar/Alamy Stock Photo)
As DOCSIS 4.0 products remain in development, Charter is already deploying 'high-split' upgrades that beef up the amount of spectrum that can be dedicated to the upstream.
(Source: Kristoffer Tripplaar/Alamy Stock Photo)

What qualifies as reasonable is an open question. Network upgrades for DOCSIS 3.0 came in at about $8 per passing as it required changes at the cable modem termination system (CMTS). However, DOCSIS 4.0 upgrades will be more complicated – operators will need to touch the hybrid fiber/coax (HFC) plant, beef up spectrum capacity and transition to a distributed access architecture (DAA).

Charter has run DOCSIS 4.0-based lab trials that produced speeds of about 8.5 Gbit/s downstream and 6 Gbit/s upstream.

"Right now, the equipment isn't available at scale yet and I think that we will have to spend some time working through that process," Fischer said, noting that it's too early to commit to a timeline on potential DOCSIS 4.0 upgrades or to predict capital requirements.

Network upgrade estimates

Although Fischer declined to predict the cost, Broadband Success Partners estimates that the network piece of a DOCSIS 4.0 upgrade could be in the range of $250 to $400 per home passed when also factoring in the cost for a "mid-split" or "high-split" upgrade that expands the amount of cable network spectrum dedicated to the upstream.

Fischer reiterated that Charter is in the midst of high-split upgrades "across a handful of markets," with more expected in 2023.

Rather than limiting upstream capacity to a spectrum range of 5MHz-42MHz, as it is today in many North American DOCSIS networks, a high-split would boost that range to 5MHz-204MHz. That kind of upgrade would put Charter in a position to support symmetrical gigabit-level broadband services.

"The advantage that we have is that high-split upgrades themselves are pretty fast and efficient," Fischer said. "As we continue to deploy them, we have the ability to pivot if a different technology becomes the right thing for us to do … We have a lot of tools in our toolbox in terms of upgrading across markets."

Fischer said Charter remains confident it will be able to compete with fiber providers as it pursues a roadmap that allows for swift, scaled network upgrades and a connectivity product set that allows the company to bundle in mobile services. She estimates that Charter's overlap with fiber-to-the-premises (FTTP) service providers is close to 14%.

"We have a fully-provisioned gigabit speed delivery network, across our entire footprint," Fischer said. Telcos, she said, are pushing fiber upgrades across smaller portions of their footprint that don't necessarily cover an entire market.

"Our ability to deliver that converged connectivity product and to do it consistently across our entire footprint, I think, is really important to our ability to compete with them in the long term," Fischer said.

Related posts:

— Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
September 13-15, 2022, Digital Symposium
Leading Lights 2022
September 13, 2022,
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
September 20-22, 2022, Digital Symposium
Transforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
September 20, 2022, Breakfast Event
Converging the HFC & 5G Networks
September 21, 2022, Breakfast Event
The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium
October 4-6, 2022, Two Day Digital Symposium
Open RAN Digital Symposium
October 18-20, 2022, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
September 8, 2022 Setting up for success with BEAD funding
September 9, 2022 Light Up Your Smart Life: Practices and Prospects for Android TV
September 13, 2022 Delivering Coherent Pluggable Optics from Edge to Metro and Beyond
September 15, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Edge Computing: The Next Frontier
September 20, 2022 Edge Digital Symposium, Day 1
September 21, 2022 High Performance Broadband Aggregation at the Edge
September 28, 2022 Best Practices for Automating Wholesale Network Ordering for 5G, Cloud and SD-WAN Services
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Assure next-generation networks by exploiting data intelligence By Jose Carlos, Director of Network & OSS Product Marketing, Amdocs
Guangzhou 5G Smart Transportation on the way By ZTE
42% of Internet Traffic is from Bots – What is Your Cybersecurity Gameplan? By Vinugayathri Chinnasamy, Senior Content Writer, Indusface
42% of Internet Traffic is from Bots – What is Your Cybersecurity Gameplan? By Indusface
Why a RAN automation platform sets the best foundation for sustainability applications By Peo Lehto, Head of Solution Area OSS, BCSS, Ericsson
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Walmart/Paramount+ and embracing the bundle amid streaming's slowdown By Raman Abrol, CEO, Vubiquity and GM, Amdocs
AT&T fiber: On track to cover more than 30M locations by the end of 2025 By Chris Sambar, EVP, AT&T Network
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE