Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
Big 5G Event 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives APAC Digital Symposium - Next-Gen Broadband Open RAN Digital Symposium Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies
Microsites
5G Testing Resource Center
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders in Open RAN Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Market Leader Programs
5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond 2021 Heavy Reading Open RAN Operator Survey
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Cable Tech

DOCSIS 4.0 may not be the end of the road for HFC, CableLabs CEO says

News Analysis Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading 5/5/2022
Comment (0)

LOUISVILLE, Colo. – DOCSIS 4.0 is still getting off the ground and deployments are still more than a year away. But is DOCSIS 4.0 the end of the road for the hybrid fiber/coax (HFC) network? Will there be a need for a new spec in the years to come, or will cable's next big move be a full-on leap to fiber-to-the-premises (FTTP)?

CableLabs President and CEO Phil McKinney believes the DOCSIS story might have a few chapters left.

"I wouldn't say 4.0 is the end of the road," he said here in an interview following last week's CableLabs-hosted "10G Showcase" event for press and analysts. "When I got here [in 2012], some people thought DOCSIS 3.0 was the end of the road."

CableLabs CEO Phil McKinney delivers opening remarks at the recent '10G Showcase' event held at the organization's headquarters in Louisville, Colorado. (Source: Jeff Baumgartner/Light Reading)
CableLabs CEO Phil McKinney delivers opening remarks at the recent '10G Showcase' event held at the organization's headquarters in Louisville, Colorado.
(Source: Jeff Baumgartner/Light Reading)

SCTE, the standards-setting organization that merged with CableLabs in January 2021, does have a working group underway exploring a spectrum expansion to 3GHz – well above the 1.2GHz and 1.8GHz ceilings built for DOCSIS 4.0.

But from the CableLabs end of things, "there's nothing on the horizon beyond DOCSIS 4.0 at this point," McKinney says, noting that the organization is exploring possible spectrum expansions of 3GHz and beyond. Curtis Knittle, VP of wired technologies at CableLabs, points out that recent engineering whitepapers contemplate an expansion up to 6GHz.

Whether that work might evolve into something like a DOCSIS 4.1 or DOCSIS 5.0 years from now is anybody's guess. Meanwhile, cable operators around the world, including Altice USA and Virgin Media O2 in the UK, are already pushing ahead on big fiber-to-the-network upgrade/overlay initiatives that effectively skip over DOCSIS 4.0.

The DOCSIS story is still being written, but it's become clear that the "cable" industry is no longer just about HFC as network and service convergence become a significant part of the future. To wit, the industry's "10G" initiative takes an agnostic view to the access network by focusing not just on HFC, but fiber-to-the-premises and wireless as well.

Fiber research dollars top DOCSIS

In fact, fiber has quickly become the largest research area at CableLabs in terms of dollars spent compared to DOCSIS, McKinney said in his opening remarks here. Much of that investment has centered on CableLabs' work around coherent optics, and applying coherent technology (typically used for long-haul networks) to the access network, and as an aggregated backhaul mechanism for the industry's shift toward a distributed access architecture (DAA).

CableLabs's coherent PON (CPON) work is focused on 100-Gig and 200-Gig, with 400-Gig on deck. "And we'll go far beyond that," McKinney said, noting that speeds beyond 400 Gbit/s are already being pumped out in the lab.

"It uses the existing glass in the ground. It does not require any changes [or] new construction," he said.

While there are developments underway for a coherent termination device that could fit into a node to suit the backhaul aggregation use case, Knittle said he's also seeing activity focused on integrating a coherent termination device inside a fiber node.

Related posts:

— Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Big 5G Event
May 17-18, 2022, Austin, TX
5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
June 7-9, 2022, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
May 12, 2022 Data strategies for the 5G era
May 17, 2022 Transforming Telecom Customer Experience with AI
May 19, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Working With 5G and Wi-Fi 6
May 26, 2022 Creating Order(s) from Chaos – Automating the way network services are bought and sold between Communication Service Providers
May 26, 2022 Rethinking Network Security To Accommodate Work-From-Home Requirements
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Paving the Way to Autonomous 5G Networks By Radcom
The Missing Link Between 5G and Retail IoT By Esper
Is Your Workforce Ready? By Mark Dzuban, President & CEO of SCTE, a subsidiary of CableLabs
What Can the Telecoms Industry Learn From Top-Flight Orchestral Conductors? By Ron Porter, Head of 5G, Network & OSS Product Marketing, Amdocs
GIO Plans Accelerated Digital Transformation for Industry Verticals By Ken Wieland
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
MEF's Universal SD-WAN Edge: Now is the time By Faisal Khan, Telco Cloud blogger, service provider employee and Light Reading contributor
Now is the time for big ideas By Diane Christman, President and CEO, The Cable Center
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE