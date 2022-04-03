Disney sizing up ad-supported version of Disney+ – report

The Walt Disney Company is considering a plan to introduce a lower-cost, ad-supported version of the Disney+ streaming service in the US, The Information reported.

The general idea would be to generate more subscription activity by opening up Disney+ to a broader market amid a possible rate hike on the service, and to boost profitability for Disney's direct-to-consumer (DTC) business.



Losses at Disney's DTC business reached -$593 million in the company's fiscal Q1, widened by 34% from the year-ago quarter due to higher programming, marketing and technology costs. However, growth at Disney+ bounced back as it added 11.7 million subscribers in Q1, ending the period with 129.8 million.

Although Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV+ have so far avoided the ad-supported route, several other premium subscription VoD streaming services do offer discounted, ad-supported tiers. That group includes HBO Max, NBCUniversal's Peacock, Paramount+ and even Disney-owned Hulu.

It's not clear what kind of discount Disney has in mind for an ad-supported form of Disney+. Following a $1 rate increase in 2021, the current ad-free Disney+ service runs at $7.99 per month. Disney CEO Bob Chapek warned last month that another price hike could be coming for Disney+ as the service tacks on more original, exclusive fare.

By way of comparison, HBO Max offers an ad-supported tier for $9.99 per month or $14.99 per month without ads. Peacock markets an ad-free tier for $9.99, a $4.99 ad-supported premium tier, as well as a free, ad-based tier that's paired with a smaller content library. Hulu's ad-free SVoD tier fetches $12.99 per month, or $6.99 per month with ads.

In Hulu, Disney already has access to the ad-tech infrastructure that it could seemingly apply to Disney+. However, Richard Greenfield, analyst at LightShed Partners, wonders if an ad-based version of Disney+ might pave the way for a combination of Disney+ with Hulu.

Disney currently offers a discounted bundle of Disney+, ESPN+ and the Hulu's SVoD service for $13.99 per month (with Hulu's ad-supported tier), or $19.99 per month (with Hulu's ad-free tier).

