Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
Big 5G Event 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives APAC Digital Symposium - Next-Gen Broadband Open RAN Digital Symposium Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies
Microsites
5G Testing Resource Center
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders in Open RAN Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Market Leader Programs
5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond 2021 Heavy Reading Open RAN Operator Survey
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Cable Tech

Dish pay-TV losses accelerate to 462,000 in Q1

News Analysis Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading 5/6/2022
Comment (0)

Dish Networks' pay-TV business took it on the chin in Q1 2022, as both its legacy satellite TV service and Sling TV, its OTT-TV service, lost a bunch more customers than analysts were expecting.

Dish shed 462,000 total pay-TV subs in the quarter. Dish satellite TV lost 228,000, lowering its total to 7.99 million. Sling TV dropped 234,000 subs, lowering its total to 2.25 million. Dish ended the quarter with 10.24 million total pay-TV customers.

(Source: Jonathan Weiss/Alamy Stock Photo)
(Source: Jonathan Weiss/Alamy Stock Photo)

The pay-TV customer losses were more than double the losses posted by Dish in the year-ago quarter. They were also more than double the 189,000 losses expected by analysts, according to MoffettNathanson analyst Craig Moffett.

Dish's pay-TV base declined by 7.4% year-over-year, a "significant worsening for the third straight quarter," the analyst pointed out. "Dish lost more satellite TV subscribers than expected, and Sling utterly collapsed."

Moffett noted that Sling TV's base is now smaller than it was at the end of 2017, while Dish's satellite TV sub total is now dwarfed by the 14.3 million it had in its 2010 peak. "There was a time when Sling was to become the lifeboat for satellite TV. That lifeboat is taking on water," the analyst observed.

Click here for a larger version of this image. Chart used with permission.
Click here for a larger version of this image. Chart used with permission.

Speaking on Friday's earnings call, Dish CEO Erik Carlson partly blamed the drop on customer attrition following the football season. "But the bottom line is we simply didn't execute to the level we expected," he said.

Dish also attributed some of the video losses to recent price hikes and a carriage dispute with Tegna, which was resolved in February.

Though 5G and wireless is the road Dish is taking to the future, the poor performance at Dish's legacy pay-TV business caused shares to drop $5.26 (-9.14%) to $22.22 each on Friday.

'Uncarrier'-like approach needed for pay-TV

Dish Chairman Charlie Ergen suggested that Dish and programmers do a better job working together to improve the pay-TV proposition.

"We've never had better content in the United States than we do now," he said, noting that the heavy ad load for TV is the biggest source of frustration among video subs.

"We need a little more T-Mobile Uncarrier approach to consumers in the video business," Ergen said in a nod to T-Mobile's strategy to develop streamlined and friendly plans and pricing packages for consumers for mobile and, just this week, for its fixed wireless access service for home broadband.

Related posts:

— Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Big 5G Event
May 17-18, 2022, Austin, TX
5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
June 7-9, 2022, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
May 12, 2022 Data strategies for the 5G era
May 17, 2022 Transforming Telecom Customer Experience with AI
May 19, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Working With 5G and Wi-Fi 6
May 26, 2022 Creating Order(s) from Chaos – Automating the way network services are bought and sold between Communication Service Providers
May 26, 2022 Rethinking Network Security To Accommodate Work-From-Home Requirements
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Paving the Way to Autonomous 5G Networks By Radcom
The Missing Link Between 5G and Retail IoT By Esper
Is Your Workforce Ready? By Mark Dzuban, President & CEO of SCTE, a subsidiary of CableLabs
What Can the Telecoms Industry Learn From Top-Flight Orchestral Conductors? By Ron Porter, Head of 5G, Network & OSS Product Marketing, Amdocs
GIO Plans Accelerated Digital Transformation for Industry Verticals By Ken Wieland
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
MEF's Universal SD-WAN Edge: Now is the time By Faisal Khan, Telco Cloud blogger, service provider employee and Light Reading contributor
Now is the time for big ideas By Diane Christman, President and CEO, The Cable Center
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE