DirecTV taps Travis Kelce as its newest 'overly-direct spokesperson'

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. – DIRECTV launched a new campaign today under its existing brand platform "TV Without Compromise," featuring football icon and tight end Travis Kelce reinforcing DIRECTV as the home for the ultimate sports experience without compromise. This campaign, "Overly Direct Sportsperson," builds on the initial "Overly Direct Spokesperson" campaign featuring actor Brian Cox earlier this year.

Known for his charming smile and enthusiastic personality off the field, Kelce candidly addresses the compromises pay TV competitors often force fans to make on gameday. The All-Pro tight end calls "foul" on fans' inability to properly watch football, from the ultimate fan in face paint flipping through channels looking for his favorite team to a group of tailgaters scrolling through apps unable to find a game. Kelce is quick to show how seamless, efficient, and effective DIRECTV is at revolutionizing how sports are enjoyed, even by the most casual fan.

Timed to the campaign's debut is the newly launched DIRECTV Sports CentralTM, an on-screen experience aimed at giving fans easy access to their favorite games, stats, and scores while maintaining quality and convenience.

Recently launched DIRECTV Sports Pack and DIRECTV Sports CentralTM were both developed to enhance the sports viewing experience. These solutions allow for a simple and efficient experience, giving football fans ultimate access to games, content, and personalization.

Read the full press release here.



DirecTV



