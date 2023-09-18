DirecTV and Nexstar strike new multi-year carriage deal

EL SEGUNDO, Calif and IRVING, Texas – DIRECTV and Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXST) have officially reached a comprehensive new multi-year distribution agreement covering 176 Nexstar-owned local television stations and the company's national cable news network, NewsNation. This follows the return of the television stations and NewsNation to DIRECTV, DIRECTV STREAM and U-verse on the morning of Sept. 17.

Terms of the agreements were not disclosed.

DIRECTV and Nexstar greatly appreciate the patience of their subscribers and viewers during this negotiation.

Read the full press release here.

Nexstar Media