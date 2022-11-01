Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium Open RAN Digital Symposium
Microsites
A Driver of Digital Economy Content Hub 5G Testing Resource Center Leading in 5G
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders in Open RAN
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Cable Tech

Diane Christman takes helm of The Cable Center

CxO Spotlight Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading 1/11/2022
Comment (0)

An official changing of the guard is underway at The Cable Center, with word that Diane Christman has been named president and CEO of the cable-backed non-profit organization, which operates a facility and an industry-focused museum located on the University of Denver campus.

Christman succeeds Jana Henthorn, the cable industry vet who retired in December 2021.

Diane Christman joined The Cable Center in 2006, and most recently served as the organization's chief programs officer and SVP, development.
Diane Christman joined The Cable Center in 2006, and most recently served as the organization's chief programs officer and SVP, development.

Christman is no stranger to the aims and activities of The Cable Center. She came on board in 2006, eventually rising to her prior position as chief programs officer and SVP of development. She has been responsible for creating and maintaining relationships and partnerships between The Center and its financial supporters and taking a lead role in the organization's marketing and public relations functions.

Heading into the new role, Christman said her primary focus is to accelerate the work of The Cable Center's "Vision 2025" plan that she and Henthorn co-authored. Launched last year, the Center's five-year plan is focused on making a strategic shift to an expanded and more innovation-focused organization. That plan includes the expansion of the Center's Intrapreneurship Academy (IA) leadership program.

IA is currently comprised of a set of courses focused on innovation, agility and customer experience and, at last check, has produced more than 300 graduates. New to the mix is a one-and-a-half-week course called "Leading with Agility: Executive Intensive" that was piloted in the last quarter of 2021. The pandemic has forced IA to pursue digital, virtual classes, but Christman said she's hopeful that the new, intensive course will soon be available as an in-person offering.

Looking ahead, Christman said she plans to apply some international focus to the Intrapreneurship Academy.

New projects

Among other new projects and initiatives in the works, Christman said The Cable Center is developing its first Intrapreneurship and Innovation Symposium, with plans to launch it in the late summer or early fall of 2022. Pandemic-willing, the Center hopes to offer that one in-person, as well.

"I hope the symposium will be in person," said Christman, who previously held leadership positions at a range of other non-profit organizations, such as The Denver Public Library, the Denver Dumb Friends League and the Lupus Foundation of America's Dallas-based north Texas chapter. "I miss people. I miss the excitement and energy of being in person. But if it's not, we'll find a way to make it entertaining and cool as a virtual event."

Speaking of in-person events, she said the current plan is to hold this year's Cable Hall of Fame event, the Center's largest and signature annual project, on September 15 at the Ziegfeld Ballroom in New York City.

If and when more in-person events return in a bigger way, Christman is also exploring new ways to take advantage of The Cable Center facility, which revamped its studio about four years ago and built a separate podcast studio.

Before COVID-19-driven lockdowns in March 2020, The Cable Center was "tracking to have our most successful year yet on the event side," Christman said, noting that the pandemic forced the organization to regroup. "That's a side of the business we are looking to grow. It really does support the non-profit side of the business."

She said the Center is "very open to exploring partnerships and tenants that make sense for The Cable Center," noting that the facility has hosted people from the university as well as Charter Communications, which has a sizable presence in the Denver area.

As for Christman's prior role, The Cable Center will be splitting it into two positions focused on business development and programs. Christman said Susie Tomenchok, who recently published a book on the art of everyday negotiation, has been hired for the business development position at the Center.

Related posts:

— Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
Cable Goes to the Edge
The Plume Advantage: Putting the Adapt in Adaptive WiFi
Total Cost of Ownership Study: Plume Consumer Experience Management Platform
Building a Successful Smart Home Strategy: A guide for Communications Service Providers
Q&A: Antronix Looks Back on 40 Years, Explores What’s Next for Cable Broadband
10G Symmetrical over HFC Networks: On the Road to FTTH
Scalable, future-proofing network expansion
Antronix is helping MSO networks bridge to fiber
Cable’s Cloud Journey
FTTx Case Study Series eBook
Educational Resources Archive
More Blogs from CxO Spotlight
Cybersecurity should not be a bolt-on, Comcast CISO says

Noopur Davis on Comcast's journey into the Secure Development Lifecycle, ensuring security is prioritized at an early stage rather than tacked on at the end.

Ditto CEO takes a new angle at the edge

With $9 million in seed funding in hand, Adam Fish's startup uses peer-to-peer and advanced, distributed database systems to connect and sync mobile and IoT devices with limited or no Internet connectivity.

Gluware in 'full-blown growth mode' with $43M in funding, says CEO

Light Reading recently caught up with Jeff Gray, CEO of Gluware, to discuss updates to the company's automation platform for enterprise customers and to hear more about how Gluware plans to put its new funding to use.

Cable vet aims to whip the power grid into shape

Robert Cruickshank claims his Optimum Load Shaping system can help cable operators cut power costs and put power utilities into position to modernize the grid and speed a transition to renewable energy.

More
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
February 8-10, 2022, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies
March 15-16, 2022, Denver, Colorado
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
January 12, 2022 Open 5G Networks: Are we on the slope of enlightenment?
January 12, 2022 The secrets to fast-tracking your 5G strategy
January 13, 2022 5Grows Together: The First Look At A 5Gigaverse Ecosystem
January 19, 2022 Accelerate Enterprise Insights: AI Use Cases for 5G Networks
January 20, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Making Cable More Accessible
January 25, 2022 5G Transport Evolution: Making Advanced Services a Reality
January 26, 2022 Inventory Modernization with Data Integrity Assurance – the Key to 5G Network Automation
January 26, 2022 The Time is Now To Add Cloud-Native Functions: for 4G and 5G Networks
January 27, 2022 Taking Streaming Video to the Next Level: Bringing it all Together
January 27, 2022 Safeguard Your Subscriber Relationships With a Holistic Loyalty Strategy
February 3, 2022 Harnessing the Edge
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
China Mobile Yunnan Builds a Green All-Optical Network to Boost the Development of Digital Yunnan By Huawei
Telefónica's Hot 5G apps: Immersive Content and V2X By C114
End-to-end 5G Deployments for CSP and the Enterprise By Michael Krieger, Light Reading Contributor for Amdocs
Huawei Rated as Sole Leader: GlobalData Releases 5G Core Competitive Landscape Assessment By Huawei
Cable MSO Transformation: Scaling for Capacity and Agility By Emir Halilovic, Principal Analyst, GlobalData, for ZTE
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Book excerpt: How Huawei took the telecom world by storm By Jon Pelson, Author, Wireless Wars
The changing economics of the Internet of the future By Mattias Fridström, Telia Carrier
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE