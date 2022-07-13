Sign In Register
Derek Elder to advise Technetix on areas such as DOCSIS 4.0 and XGS-PON

News Wire Feed Light Reading 7/13/2022
Comment (0)

ALBOURNE, UK – Derek Elder has been engaged as a strategic advisor to assist Paul Broadhurst, Group Founder and CEO of Technetix Group Ltd with the continuing strategic development of the business.

Derek has spent his career in the telecommunications industry bringing extensive global experience from his time as CEO and Director of Concurrent Computer Corporation (NASDAQ), President of Sercomm Corporation (TPE), Independent Director of Vecima Networks (TSX) and Senior Vice President at ARRIS. Derek currently leads Sky Advisors, a telecom-focused strategy consultancy and sits on the Board of Directors of Miratech Group and QTRACT.

Derek Elder said: "It's my pleasure to advise Paul and the Technetix leadership team as they continue their path of growth. Technetix sits at the intersection of critical next generation technologies such as DOCSIS 4.0 and XGS-PON, which Technetix customers' and the broadband industry depend on."

Derek Elder holds both a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Maryland and a Master of Business Administration degree from The Pennsylvania State University. A respected NACD Governance Fellow with the National Association of Corporate Directors, he is also a patent holder and maintains an active secret security clearance.

Technetix

