Dell'Oro launches new Cable Outside Plant advanced research report
REDWOOD CITY, Calif. – Dell'Oro Group, the trusted source for market information about the telecommunications, security, networks, and data center industries announced today the launch of its new Cable Outside Plant advanced research report. The first report will be released in April 2023.
The report will address key topics, including:
- How quickly will cable operators begin to swap out their outside plant elements and what will the annual replacement rate be over the course of the next five years?
- What percentage of outside plant elements, including nodes and amplifiers, will be used to expand to 1.2 GHz and 1.8 GHz spectrum bands?
- What will be the price points for trunk amplifiers and line extenders and other outside plant elements with integrated echo cancellation components to support full duplex DOCSIS 4.0? What will be their availability and how quickly will they be deployed?
- What will be the price points for trunk amplifiers and line extenders and other outside plant elements used in 1.8 GHz extended spectrum DOCSIS deployments? What will be their availability and how quickly will they be deployed?
Read the full press release here.
Like what we have to say? Click here to sign up to our daily newsletter
Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies – Making cable faster, broader, deeper, better
If you want to know where the cable tech space is heading, we've got you covered. Join the biggest names in the industry in Denver, CO on March 14 & 15 for the latest edition of Light Reading's Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies conference.
Back for a record 16th consecutive year, Cable Next-Gen is the premier independent conference covering the broadband technology market. This year's edition will tackle all the top tech topics, including 10G, DOCSIS 4.0, Distributed Access Architecture, next-gen PON, fixed wireless access, network virtualization, the Digital Divide and more
Get your free operator pass here.