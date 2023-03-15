Dell'Oro launches new Cable Outside Plant advanced research report

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. – Dell'Oro Group, the trusted source for market information about the telecommunications, security, networks, and data center industries announced today the launch of its new Cable Outside Plant advanced research report. The first report will be released in April 2023.

The report will address key topics, including:

How quickly will cable operators begin to swap out their outside plant elements and what will the annual replacement rate be over the course of the next five years?

What percentage of outside plant elements, including nodes and amplifiers, will be used to expand to 1.2 GHz and 1.8 GHz spectrum bands?

What will be the price points for trunk amplifiers and line extenders and other outside plant elements with integrated echo cancellation components to support full duplex DOCSIS 4.0? What will be their availability and how quickly will they be deployed?

What will be the price points for trunk amplifiers and line extenders and other outside plant elements used in 1.8 GHz extended spectrum DOCSIS deployments? What will be their availability and how quickly will they be deployed?

