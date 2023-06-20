Dell'Oro: Enormous campus switch backlog release propels unprecedented market growth

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. – According to a recent report by Dell'Oro Group, the trusted source for information about the telecommunications, security, networks, and data center industries, 1Q 2023 worldwide Campus Switch sales were up 40 percent, the highest growth level recorded in this market in over two decades. This remarkable level of growth was fueled by enormous backlog releases and higher prices. Arista, Cisco, HPE Aruba, and Juniper all recorded sales growth of well in excess of 45 percent.

Additional highlights from the 1Q 2023 Ethernet Switch – Campus Report:

Market growth was broad-based across all regions, including China which witnessed a brief decline in 4Q 2022.

5/5.0 Gbps port shipments more than doubled, reflecting significant improvement in supply, especially on Cisco's Catalyst 9300.

Read the full press release here.

Dell'Oro



