Dell'Oro: Cable outside plant equipment spend to exceed $9.9B through 2030

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. – Dell'Oro Group, the trusted source for market information about the telecommunications, security, networks, and data center industries, announced today the launch of its new Cable Outside Plant Equipment Advanced Research Report. Total Cable Outside Plant Equipment revenue remains on track to advance 14 percent in 2023, driven largely by continued mid- and high-split DOCSIS 3.1 projects in the North American market, which are driving purchases of 1.2 GHz amplifiers. Beginning later this year, Full Duplex 1.2 GHz and 1.8 GHz amplifiers will begin shipping, with significant volumes expected in 2024.

Additional highlights from the Cable Outside Plant Equipment Advanced Research Report:

Global Cable Outside Plant Equipment revenues are projected to peak at $1.4 B in 2027, when the largest number of tier-one operators in North America are expected to be in the middle of their amplifier and node upgrades for DOCSIS 4.0.

The North American market will remain the largest region for Cable Outside Plant Equipment revenue, as operators in other regions either continue with DOCSIS 3.1 or increasingly overbuild with fiber.

The DOCSIS 4.0 upgrade cycle will continue through 2030 as operators consistently expand their footprint using 1.8 GHz amplifiers, Full Duplex 1.2 GHz amplifiers, and 2 GHz taps where necessary.

