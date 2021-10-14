Cox's Mark Adams named SCTE member of the year

EXTON, Pa. – Mark Adams, director, OSP Engineering & Architectures for Cox Communications, has been named Member of the Year by The Society of Cable Telecommunications Engineers (SCTE), a CableLabs subsidiary, at the Industry Recognition Ceremony held virtually during SCTE Cable-Tec Expo 2021.

During the high-energy ceremony, SCTE acknowledged several industry leaders for their contributions, including Dr. Yasser Syed, Distinguished Engineer at Comcast, with the Excellence in Standards Award; Patricio Latini, regional vice president CALA, Casa Systems, with the International Engineering Professional Award; Joe Guariglia, vice president of Service Assurance at Comcast, was named a Senior Member; and Bronson Beisel, senior learning advisor at Cox, with the Excellence in Learning & Development Award. Keith Hayes, chief executive officer at IMMCO, was named to the SCTE Hall of Fame.

As Member of the Year, Mark Adams was noted for championing SCTE on the national and local levels, as well as being an active supporter of his Chattahoochee Chapter. Mark stands out for readily providing feedback that has helped to improve the SCTE website, its courses, and its chapter offerings and for taking the lead on SCTE's Bylaws Taskforce. Dr. Yasser Syed has been active in the work of the DVS Subcommittee for more than 10 years. He has also chaired the MPEG DASH and Advanced Transport working group since 2016 and co-chaired the NextGen Technologies Ad Hoc Group.

Induction into the SCTE Hall of Fame requires over 20 years of industry service. Keith Hayes has been helping the industry capitalize on the latest technologies – with Adelphia and Charter, with Broadband Advisors Group, and now with IMMCO – for decades. He served two terms as Chairman of the Board and was the founding president of the SCTE Foundation. He was honored as Member of the Year in 1998 and received the SCTE Personal Achievement Award in 2000, as well as the Star of Integrity Award in 2005.

For almost 25 years with Cablevision Argentina, Motorola and Arris, Intraway and now Casa Systems, Patricio Latini has led the way for better broadband, especially in Latin America. Along with being a mentor and advocate for the industry, Bronson Beisel piloted a program that focused on technical skills that would help the organization realize its objective of creating and supporting Cox's systems and tools.

During the ceremony, the industry also recognized the achievements of two leaders whose awards were previously announced: Rama Assaf-Smith, senior director Engineering Operations at Comcast, was awarded the Wilt J. Hildenbrand Jr. Rising Leader Award, and Patricia Martin, senior vice president of the Integration Management Office at Cox Communications, received the Women in Technology Award.

Later in the day, SCTE presented the 2020 Chapter Awards in acknowledgment of the progress and contributions of these SCTE Chapters:

Compliance Award: Chattahoochee Chapter

Membership Award: Chattahoochee Chapter

Striving for Excellence Award: Rocky Mountain Chapter

Training & Development Award: Rocky Mountain Chapter

Most Improved Compliance: Great Valleys Chapter

Most Improved Striving for Excellence: Cactus Chapter

Most Improved Membership: Chattahoochee Chapter

Most Improved Training & Development: Snake River Chapter

Most Improved Chapter of the Year: Cactus Chapter

Chapter of the Year First Place: Rocky Mountain Chapter Second Place: Chattahoochee Chapter Third Place: Piedmont Chapter Fourth Place: Buckeye State Chapter Fifth Place: Green Mountain Chapter Sixth Place: Cactus Chapter Seventh Place: Penn-Ohio Chapter Eighth Place: New England Chapter

Chapter Leader of the Year: Kim Strand, Rocky Mountain Chapter Alan Kolad, Greater Chicago Chapter

Chapter Innovation Award: Rocky Mountain Chapter

SCTE Cable-Tec Expo 2022 will be held in Philadelphia, September 19–22, where David N. Watson, president and chief executive officer, Comcast Cable Communications, will serve as show chair.

SCTE/ISBE