Cable Tech

Cox's Kevin Hart takes helm of fiber-focused Segra

News Analysis Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading 1/5/2022
Cox Communications is shifting a few gears in the wake of its recent acquisition of Segra, a regional provider of fiber-based services to enterprise and carrier customers.

Kevin Hart, the long-time EVP and chief product and technology officer at Cox, has been named CEO of Segra, succeeding outgoing CEO Timothy Biltz.

Kevin Hart, an exec late of Level 3 and Clearwire, joined Cox in 2011. (Image source: Cox Communications)
Kevin Hart, an exec late of Level 3 and Clearwire, joined Cox in 2011.
(Image source: Cox Communications)

Hart, a former exec at Level 3 Communications and Clearwire, takes the top spot at Segra a couple months after Cox closed the acquisition of Segra's commercial enterprise and carrier business that's focused on nine US mid-Atlantic and Southwestern states. Cox previously announced it would retain the Segra brand and operate it as a stand-alone business within the company's portfolio. EQT Infrastructure held onto Segra's fiber-to-the-premises (FTTP) residential and small and midsized business unit in Virginia and North Carolina.

The Segra deals fits in with Cox's recent enterprise-focused investments in EasyTel, EdgeConnex, InSite Wireless, StackPath, Unite Private Networks and ViaWest. Hart is taking over to push that piece of the Cox strategy forward.

Privately held Cox announced a set of other executive moves as Hart shifts over to Segra.

Len Barlik, the company's EVP and COO, has been named CTO. Barlik, who joined Cox in 2010, has played a lead role in products such as Contour, Cox's flagship video product (which is powered by an X1 syndication deal with Comcast), G1GABLAST, Cox's fiber-based gigabit offering, and the company's Homelife home security/automation portfolio, Cox said. Barlik will also take over Cox's Network Transformation initiative, a project formerly under Hart that's focused on future residential and business applications.

In other related moves, Cox vet Colleen Langner, formerly EVP and chief marketing and sales officer, has been appointed COO; and Mark Lawson, Cox's SVP of digital, has joined the Cox leadership team as EVP and chief marketing and sales officer.

— Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading

