Sign In Register
2G/3G/4G
5G & Beyond
6G
AI/Automation
Broadband
Fixed Wireless Access FTTX Wi-Fi
Cable Tech
10G DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services The Bauminator
Climate Change
Digital Divide
Digital Infrastructure
Any Haul/X-Haul DCI
IoT
Open RAN
Optical/IP
Routing/Switching
OSS/BSS/CX
Private Networks
Regulatory/Politics
Satellite
SD-WAN
Security
Semiconductors/Network platforms
Service Provider Cloud
Services
Test & Measurement
The Core
The Edge
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Insider Guide Big 5G Event
Events
Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital SymposiumNext-Gen PON Digital SymposiumOptical Networking Digital SymposiumOpenRAN North America
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium Big 5G Event The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium
Microsites
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Edge Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Heavy Reading Analysts
Market Leader Programs
5G Transport - A 2023 Heavy Reading Survey 2023 Open RAN Operator Survey Coherent Optics at 100G, 400G, and Beyond Open RAN Platforms and Architectures Operator Survey Cloud Native 5G Core Operator Survey Bridging the Digital Divide 5G Network Slicing Operator Survey Open, Automated & Programmable Transport The Journey to Cloud Native
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Cable Tech

Cox unit launches Socium Ventures to help fund emerging growth businesses

News Wire Feed

ATLANTA – Cox Enterprises announced the launch of Socium Ventures, a new fund within the company focused on making venture investments in emerging growth businesses. Socium Ventures will strive to support every stage of its portfolio companies’ development, while building lasting relationships with founders and partners. The fund is actively seeking future investment opportunities in the range of $3 to $25 million for Series A and beyond.

"Socium Ventures is a new chapter in the way Cox approaches our investment strategy, but it's built on the same principles that guide all our businesses," said Dallas Clement, president and CFO, Cox Enterprises. "Our goal is to create mutually beneficial partnerships that help these companies scale to their full potential. It's a strategy that has worked for us in the past, and we're excited for Andrew Davis to lead this effort. His long-time experience managing investments, including sourcing, diligence and ongoing analysis, will be invaluable to us as we launch this new endeavor."

Socium Ventures provides invested companies with a unique opportunity to leverage Cox's infrastructure, including:

  • Permanent capital from a single limited partner with a long-term time horizon and no specific liquidity timeline.
  • Direct access to leaders who have strategic, operational and technical experience building markets from the ground up or scaling markets that are ripe for innovation.
  • An investment team with vast experience in public and private investing, including guiding notable companies to public exits from start to finish.

    "We're excited to launch Socium Ventures, Cox's latest investment into the future," said Cox Enterprises Chairman and CEO, Alex Taylor. "We'll be looking for early-stage businesses that are solving big problems and leaving the world in a better place for the next generation."

    Cox is celebrating its 125th year in business and has a long history of honoring partnerships with trust, collaboration and confidence. This combination has contributed to a high level of success and the growth and development of many innovative companies.

    "One of the reasons Cox has thrived through generations is our consistent and intentional approach to thinking about the future," said Andrew Davis, senior vice president of strategy and investments, Cox Enterprises, and managing partner of Socium Ventures. "Socium Ventures is a way for us to invest in new businesses beyond our current operations that have aspirations aligned with our own. There are many companies with compelling ideas worth exploring, and Socium Ventures will be one of the ways we help scale these innovations to more people and industries."

    Cox Enterprises

    • EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
    FEATURED VIDEO
    UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
    Next-Gen PON Digital Symposium
    June 22, 2023, Digital symposium
    Optical Networking Digital Symposium
    September 12-14, 2023, Digital symposium
    OpenRAN North America
    December 6-7, 2023, New York City
    All Upcoming Live Events
    UPCOMING WEBINARS
    June 22, 2023 Next-Gen PON Digital Symposium
    June 27, 2023 5G Network Analytics and Automation Operator Survey 2023 Results and Update
    July 11, 2023 Optimizing Processes with Edge Computing: Trends and Best Practices
    Webinar Archive
    PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
    Revolutionizing Wireless Networks: The Evolution of Samsung’s vRAN By Sanil Ramachandran, Director of Technology, Networks Business, Samsung Electronics America
    New Apps, New Data, and New Resilience Drive the Development of Data Storage By Dr. Peter Zhou, President of Huawei IT Product Line
    Transforming Wireless Connectivity: Unlocking the Potential of WiFi 6E and 10G with Zyxel By Zyxel
    Huawei iMaster NCE T-AUTO, New Vision for Quality Evolution of All-Optical Transport Network By Huawei
    Huawei Wins the “Market Leadership” Award at NGON 2023 By Huawei
    All Partner Perspectives
    HOME
    Sign In
    SEARCH
    CLOSE
    MORE
    CLOSE