Cox unit launches Socium Ventures to help fund emerging growth businesses

ATLANTA – Cox Enterprises announced the launch of Socium Ventures, a new fund within the company focused on making venture investments in emerging growth businesses. Socium Ventures will strive to support every stage of its portfolio companies’ development, while building lasting relationships with founders and partners. The fund is actively seeking future investment opportunities in the range of $3 to $25 million for Series A and beyond.

"Socium Ventures is a new chapter in the way Cox approaches our investment strategy, but it's built on the same principles that guide all our businesses," said Dallas Clement, president and CFO, Cox Enterprises. "Our goal is to create mutually beneficial partnerships that help these companies scale to their full potential. It's a strategy that has worked for us in the past, and we're excited for Andrew Davis to lead this effort. His long-time experience managing investments, including sourcing, diligence and ongoing analysis, will be invaluable to us as we launch this new endeavor."

Socium Ventures provides invested companies with a unique opportunity to leverage Cox's infrastructure, including:

Permanent capital from a single limited partner with a long-term time horizon and no specific liquidity timeline.

Direct access to leaders who have strategic, operational and technical experience building markets from the ground up or scaling markets that are ripe for innovation.