Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Europe
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Big 5G Event APAC Digital Symposium - Next-Gen Broadband Open RAN Digital Symposium
Microsites
5G Testing Resource Center
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders in Open RAN Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Market Leader Programs
5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond 2021 Heavy Reading Open RAN Operator Survey
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Cable Tech

Cox to invest $400M in network to reach underserved areas

News Analysis Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading 6/6/2022
Comment (0)

Cox Communications said it will invest more than $400 million over the next three years to bring symmetrical 1-Gig speeds to more than 100,000 households in various unserved and underserved households in and around its legacy service footprint.

Among the early examples is a partnership with the city of Tahlequah, Oklahoma, that will bring fiber-fueled broadband services to more than 6,000 homes. Cox is backing that with a $20,000 donation from the James M. Cox Foundation to the Boys and Girls Club of Tahlequah to fund a Cox Innovation Lab that will provide tech and support to the community.

(Source: Kristoffer Tripplaar/Alamy Stock Photo)
(Source: Kristoffer Tripplaar/Alamy Stock Photo)

Cox said several other, similar projects are underway in parts of Oklahoma, Nebraska, Kansas, Florida, Louisiana, California, Virginia and Arizona. Cox has set up a web site about the expansion and a way for prospective customers to sign up for service availability updates.

"Today's families are even more reliant upon fast Internet speeds to power their increasingly digital lives but many still lack access to a fast and reliable connection," Cox President Mark Greatrex said in a statement.

Network expansion being used to spur subscriber growth

Cox's private investment on network expansions in targeted areas centers on bridging the so-called "digital divide." However, several US operators are expanding their reach in various ways – through private investment or with the aid of government subsidies – to reach into underserved or unserved markets, or to "edge out" their networks to adjacent areas where competition (or limited competition) already exists. Recent examples include:

  • WideOpenWest (WOW) recently doubled its commitment to build fiber networks to 400,000 homes passed by 2027 in greenfield areas where the competitive intensity is relatively low. The move will effectively expand WOW's footprint by 21%. WOW is also continuing to edge-out its network to adjacent areas.
  • Charter Communications is expanding with private and subsidy funds. On the subsidy end, Charter was a major winner in phase I of the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund (RDOF), and intends to participate in the broadband component of President Biden's big infrastructure bill.
  • Comcast said it is picking up the pace on edge-outs and greenfield network builds. After sitting out phase I of the RDOF auction, the operator is now eager to explore opportunities from federal, state and local funding aimed at bringing broadband to unserved and underserved areas. MoffettNathanson recently estimated that Comcast's in-footprint housing unit growth and customers from edge-outs could amount to about 600,000 annually.
  • Just last week, Midco said it will spend about $30 million in fiber infrastructure to bring 10-Gig speeds to its home town of Lawrence, Kansas, and its surrounding communities.

Together, those efforts will generally help operators generate broadband subscriber opportunities at a time in which the pace of broadband sub growth has slowed following spikes that occurred during earlier phases of the pandemic.

Like other cable operators, Cox is also focused on upgrading its existing networks to support 10-Gig capabilities. Back in February, the company pledged to make a "multibillion-dollar annual infrastructure investment over the next several years to build a 10-Gigabit-capable, fiber-based network."

Cox will deliver on that using a mix of DOCSIS 4.0 upgrades and deployments of fiber-to-the-premises (FTTP) networks.

Related posts:

— Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
June 7-9, 2022, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Europe
June 21, 2022, One Day Live Event
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
June 7, 2022 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium Day One
June 9, 2022 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium - Day Two
June 15, 2022 Pathways to Net Zero Emissions for the Mobile Telecom Industry
June 16, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Pumping the Power of PON & Fiber
June 21, 2022 CNG Europe 2022 - Getting to 10G with Fiber and PON
June 22, 2022 Can Your Network Weather the Next Storm?
June 23, 2022 Voice services just got a whole lot simpler
June 29, 2022 Oi's Fiber Transformation Story: Improving Market Agility and Customer Experience
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
China Southern Power, CAICT, Huawei Release White Paper on 5G VPP Security By Huawei
MTN Group Deploys Premium Wi-Fi, Utilizing Autonomous Driving Networks to Improve User Experience By Huawei
Huawei Proposes a New Data Storage Concept: Building a Data-Centric, Trustworthy Storage Foundation for Diverse Applications By Huawei
Huawei’s Intelligent World 2030 Envisions a Brighter Future By Pedro Pereira, for Huawei
Mobile Telecom – Leading and Enabling the Path to Net Zero By James Crawshaw, for Nokia
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
MEF's Universal SD-WAN Edge: Now is the time By Faisal Khan, Telco Cloud blogger, service provider employee and Light Reading contributor
Now is the time for big ideas By Diane Christman, President and CEO, The Cable Center
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE