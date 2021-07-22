Cox Business debuts Internet continuity service

ATLANTA – Cox Business announced today the launch of its new Internet continuity service, Cox Business Net Assurance. With this solution, Cox customers will be protected from losing Internet connection during outages – giving business owners and their employees peace of mind during the unexpected.

Maintaining Internet connectivity is essential for successful businesses of any size. Net Assurance provides high-availability connectivity and combats Internet interruptions in two ways. First, if there is a loss of Internet access, wired and private WiFi connections will automatically failover to an LTE wireless network. And in the event of power loss, an uninterruptible power supply (UPS) battery backup with surge protection provides around four hours of power to keep systems on.

Marylou's Coffee, with multiple locations in the Northeast, is a prime example of the power of Cox Business Net Assurance.

Cox Business Net Assurance is always working in the background to provide a reliable backup solution. The service automatically chooses from multiple wireless providers, automatically selects the best connection for customers, so there is no need for customer intervention.

Customers can also sign up for proactive notifications for changes in their network statuses, as well as receive round-the-clock customer care and access to MyAccount online tools – all for one low monthly fee.

Read the full announcement here.

Cox Communications