Sign In Register
2G/3G/4G
5G
6G
AI/Automation
Broadband
Fixed Wireless Access FTTX Wi-Fi
Cable Tech
10G DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services The Bauminator
Climate Change
Digital Divide
Digital Infrastructure
Any Haul/X-Haul DCI
IoT
Open RAN
Optical/IP
Routing/Switching
OSS/BSS/CX
Private Networks
Regulatory/Politics
Satellite
SD-WAN
Security
Semiconductors/Network platforms
Service Provider Cloud
Services
Test & Measurement
The Core
The Edge
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
5G Transport & Networking StrategiesCable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives 5G Next Wave and Service Evolution Asia Tech 2022 Digital Symposium Open RAN Digital Symposium
Microsites
5G Testing Resource Center
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Edge Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Heavy Reading Analysts
Market Leader Programs
5G Network Slicing Operator Survey Open, Automated & Programmable Transport 5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Cable Tech

Connecticut AG takes aim at Altice USA

News Analysis
Comment (0)

Altice USA is under pressure in Connecticut after state Attorney General William Tong this week announced an investigation into "nearly 500 complaints" about alleged slow Internet speeds, hidden fees and "unacceptable technical support."

The AG's announcement notes that many complaints involve Altice USA customers who paid for broadband service speeds of 300 Mbit/s or 400 Mbit/s but found that speed tests showed they were not getting the speeds they were paying for. The probe is also looking into complaints about service fees, technical support and customer service, including a $3.50 "Network Enhancement Fee" for high-speed Internet customers.

(Source: Richard Levine/Alamy Stock Photo)
(Source: Richard Levine/Alamy Stock Photo)

The AG's "civil investigate demand" issued to Altice USA focuses on obtaining records that show what the company knew and when, and how Altice USA invested revenue from the Network Enhancement Fee, among other demands

"Our investigation seeks comprehensive records dating back to January 2017 to determine exactly what Altice Optimum knew and what they were doing to deliver the internet speeds and service they promised," Tong said in a statement. "If our investigation finds that Optimum violated Connecticut law, we will not hesitate to hold them accountable."

The AG's office did not announce a deadline for Altice USA to provide the information or when it expects to resolve the investigation. Light Reading has asked both the Connecticut AG's office and Altice USA for further comment.

Update: The Connecticut AG office said a deadline of December 19, 2022, has been set, but, beyond that, could not predict the pace of the investigation.

Altice USA said it will cooperate with state officials in the investigation, which goes back to complaints lodged as many as five years ago.

"Altice shares the state's goal of ensuring Connecticut residents and businesses receive high-quality service and have a positive customer experience. That is why Altice has been investing across Connecticut, building and deploying a 100% Optimum Fiber broadband network that provides reliable infrastructure and symmetrical internet services to our communities and customers," the company said in a statement. "Connecticut was one of the first areas where we launched multi-gigabit speeds earlier this year to meet the ever-growing broadband needs of our customers, and we also participate in the Affordable Connectivity Program, which provides free high-speed internet service. We are proud to serve our Connecticut communities and will cooperate with state officials to provide relevant information."

The complaint surfaces soon after Altice USA enacted a hiring freeze for most positions, as it moves ahead with an initiative to upgrade its fiber network, launches multi-gigabit speed tiers, and as it explores a plan to rekindle subscriber growth and invest further into areas such as customer care and retail.

The Connecticut AG investigation follows a $60 million-plus settlement that the office reached with Frontier Communications in August following the review of more than 1,400 consumer complaints pertaining to equipment returns, poor Internet service quality, bad customer service and excessive charges.

Related posts:

— Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
5G Transport & Networking Strategies
December 6, 2022, One Day Live Event
Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
December 6, 2022, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
November 29, 2022 The Secret Is Out: 5G Success with Intelligent Automation
November 29, 2022 5G Core Operator Survey: Charting the Route to 5G SA
November 30, 2022 Striding Towards the Intelligent World
November 30, 2022 Using real-time wireless network insights and intelligence to drive competitive advantage
December 1, 2022 New Best Practices for Metro Networks in the 5G Era
December 1, 2022 How Hybrid Supercapacitor Energy Storage Can Help Broadband Service Providers Improve Reliability, Reduce Costs and Achieve Sustainability Goals
December 6, 2022 Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
December 7, 2022 Overcoming 5G standalone delays to deliver new revenue
December 7, 2022 The Evolution of the Multi-Service Network Edge
December 13, 2022 How to sell cyber security to your subscribers
December 13, 2022 Pluggable Coherent Beyond the DCI Universe
December 13, 2022 Simplify your Multicloud Networking to Improve Business Agility and Reduce TCO
December 15, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Making Cable Smarter With AI, ML, Deep Learning and Automation
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
U-Joy Cities: China Unicom Guangdong and Huawei Jointly Improves 5G Voice Experience By Huawei
ZTE showcases 5G-enabled digital transformation By
MTN on path to unlocking 5GtoB opportunities in Africa By Ken Wieland
U-Joy Cities: China Unicom Guangdong and Huawei Commercially Roll Out 5G Cross-Site Super Uplink By Huawei
The "5G + Wi-Fi + IoT" Converged Campus Network Solution Sees World-First Commercial Use at a Top-Ranked University, Setting a New Benchmark for Smart Campus Networks By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Dismantling the dominance of Big Telco By Matt Carter, CEO, Aryaka
Hard times for hardware SIMs By Hamish White, Founder and CEO, Mobilise
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE