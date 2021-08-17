CommScope teams up with GoZone WiFi

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – GoZone WiFi today announced a collaboration with CommScope that enables outdoor and public venues, including campgrounds, RV parks, marinas, campus communities and state and national parks to offer a seamless and secure guest Wi-Fi experience. Consumers who register for Wi-Fi will have free, voucher-based and paid subscription options with the same ease of access as logging onto a home network.

Together with CommScope, GoZone WiFi gives public venues and outdoor spaces the opportunity to provide Wi-Fi while securing valuable data in return without compromising business security. By combining GoZone WiFi SecurePass and CommScope's RUCKUS Cloudpath software, businesses can enhance the connectivity experience for customers.

Based on a subscription model, the joint technology solution makes it easier for venues to pursue new revenue opportunities. For example, guests who log onto GoZone's advanced captive portal may receive special deals or be encouraged to engage with promotions via social media. Operators and venues have access to quality data for enhanced marketing campaigns.

The seamless, secure, multi-device guest access solution increases the utility of Wi-Fi infrastructure while helping businesses accommodate all types of visitors and their many devices. With CommScope's RUCKUS Cloudpath, a digital certificate is assigned to each guest, and once authorized, users don't have to re-enter credentials.

