Cable Tech

CommScope shipped 1M cable amps in 2022

News Wire Feed

HICKORY, N.C. – CommScope (NASDAQ: COMM), a global leader in network connectivity solutions, announced today it reached a significant milestone of building and shipping more than 1,000,000 radio-frequency (RF) amplifiers to top cable operators in 2022.

CommScope RF amplifiers enable broadband service providers to increase downstream and upstream bandwidth capacity with innovative design considerations, supporting reuse of legacy amplifier housings and existing network spacings.

"We are thrilled to reach this milestone and demonstrate our global leadership in DOCSIS and access networks. This came at a critical time, as many cable operators are looking to evolve their networks and prepare for the 10G future," stated Guy Sucharczuk, senior vice president and president, Access Network Solutions, CommScope. "As we look forward, DOCSIS 4.0 is the next step in the evolution of the access network. It provides higher-speeds and more sophisticated services for cable operators to offer their customers. CommScope's integrated manufacturing and supply chain approach provides customers with assurance that we are well-positioned to meet their product needs."

As CommScope celebrates this accomplishment, despite the challenge of supply chain restrictions, it noted it is also currently evolving the RF amplifier lines to support DOCSIS 4.0, both ESD (Extended Spectrum DOCSIS) and FDX (Full Duplex DOCSIS) technologies.

Read the full announcement here.

CommScope

